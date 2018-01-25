WWE News: Former Cruiserweight Champion Cleared Of All Charges

With a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion in some hot water after criminal charges, some good news arrived on Thursday. Rich Swann, who had been involved in an alleged domestic assault against his wife, had the case and charges against him dropped. That’s good news for the star of 205 Live and Monday Night Raw, and possibly for the WWE, as they could gain back a valuable member of their roster.

A report via Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin on Thursday said that the website had confirmed that Swann had been cleared of the charges in the “alleged domestic violence incident” from last month. Reportedly, the prosecutors in the case indicated there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with the case so all charges against Rich Swann were officially dismissed.

After Swann was arrested back in early December for battery and false imprisonment charges, the WWE suspended him indefinitely. That suspension came just ahead of a match he had against Drew Gulak with the winner to become new No. 1 contender for the WWE Cruiserweight title. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s report, they have reached out to WWE for word on whether or not Swann will have his suspension lifted, but have yet to receive any comment back on that matter.

The news of Rich Swann being cleared comes just as WWE fired Eric Arndt, known as Enzo Amore, who was the reigning WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Arndt was fired due to the fact he hadn’t disclosed to the WWE that he was facing rape allegations and there was an investigation by the Phoenix Police Department into the matter. Initially, Arndt had been suspended this past Monday, but the news of the firing came a day later.

That also left the WWE Cruiserweight Championship up in the air. Swann was one of the first few superstars from the 205 Live show to have held the title. He became the third champion in the history of the newer Cruiserweight belt and won the title on the debut episode of 205 Live. One has to wonder if WWE will find a way to work him back into the title picture, should his suspension be lifted.