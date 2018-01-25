If Melania Trump Divorced Sitting President Trump, It’d Be First White House Divorce With Any First Lady

With first lady Melania Trump away on a surprise trip to Palm Beach County, while President Donald Trump visited a forum in Switzerland, questions about the fate of the first couple’s marriage are increasing. As reported by the Inquisitr, adult film star Stormy Daniels was relatively mum on Inside Edition on Thursday when it came to questions about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Friday’s edition will feature Stormy being asked if she has a message for Melania.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Melania traveled on an aircraft smaller than Air Force One called the “Executive One Foxtrot” to land at Palm Beach International Airport at approximately 1:30 p.m. With Melania at Mar-a-Lago this weekend for an unplanned visit, questions swirl about the state of Melania’s marriage, along with what could happen if Mrs. Trump were to divorce President Trump. As reported by Google Trends, the phrase “Melania Trump filed for divorce” has increased 50 percent over the past hour. Google reports that “Melania Trump marriage” queries have increased 60 percent over the same time period.

The hubbub over the state of the marriage of Donald and Melania makes an unprecedented scenario come to mind. According to My News L.A., if Melania decided to file for divorce from President Trump, she would be the first woman to ever divorce a sitting president. Trump does not represent the only divorced president. Ronald Reagan was divorced, reports the Huffington Post, but not while in office.

Melania Trump makes unannounced trip to Florida during Trump's Davos trip https://t.co/dknqCKxx13 pic.twitter.com/MT7RuqkJqd — The Hill (@thehill) January 25, 2018

There have also been unmarried presidents. James Buchanan never married, according to Your Dictionary.

Other presidents were wed only after winning the presidency, such as John Tyler, Grover Cleveland, and Woodrow Wilson, according to White House History.

However, presidents don’t always have to have their wives as their first ladies. James Buchanan used his niece, Harriet Lane, as his first lady, according to History. Therefore it’s conceivable that if Melania divorced Trump during his presidential term, Trump could make his daughter, Ivanka Trump, his first lady — or perhaps another woman. Controversy does exist over whether or not a sitting president can be sued for divorce, as reported by Schmidt & Long.