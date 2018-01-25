A Tesla Model S P100D Duels The Porsche 918 Spyder In 1/2-Mile Race, Puts Up A Decent 0-60 MPH Fight

The Tesla Model S P100D is an incredibly quick car off the line. Thanks to its twin electric motors, the vehicle is capable of achieving maximum torque as soon as the driver puts its pedal to the metal. This has caused the electric car to be incredibly formidable on the drag strip, competing against supercars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis, and actually winning.

The Model S P100D is not infallible, however. Despite its quick acceleration and insane 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, the Tesla Model S P100D does have a particular weakness. While it is incredibly quick off the line, the car’s acceleration levels out after a while. Its top speed is limited as well, which, on longer races, is a huge liability.

This has caused the Model S P100D to lose to a number of ICE cars. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Model S has bowed down to the McLaren 720S and a tuned Lamborghini Aventador in the past, with both ICE supercars taking advantage of the inherent flaw in the Model S’s long-term race performance. Despite this, however, the Model S’ chops in the 0-60 mph sphere are undeniable. When it comes to launching from a full stop, the P100D is incredibly difficult to beat.

The Model S P100D’s acceleration was recently put to the ultimate test when Brooks of YouTube’s DragTimes channel took on a Porsche 918 Spyder on a half-mile drag race. Unlike the Model S P100D’s previous opponents, however, the 918 Spyder is in a completely different league.

This is because the Porsche is pretty much a legendary car, so much so that it actually belongs to the most prestigious line of vehicles in the automotive world — the hypercar Holy Trinity. Costing almost a million dollars and boasting a hybrid 4.6-liter Twin Turbo V8 and two electric motors, the hypercar is capable of some insane performance. The 918 Spyder is also an all-wheel-drive vehicle equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Porsche 918 Spyder is the very definition of a hypercar — exclusive, insanely fast, and incredibly expensive. Together with the McLaren P1 and the Ferrari LaFerrari, the Porsche 918 Spyder is a vehicle that would likely go down in history books as one of the best automobiles ever made.

As it turns out, however, the Tesla Model S P100D can actually put up a fight against the hypercar, at least in a race to 0-60 mph. As could be seen in Brooks’ recent YouTube video, the Model S P100D actually led the race for the first few seconds, maintaining a slight advantage over the hypercar. Of course, the 918 Spyder eventually overtook the Tesla as the race went on, but at least, by then, the Model S P100D proved that it could beat one of the most daunting ICE cars out there, at least for a bit.

Check out Brooks’ video below.