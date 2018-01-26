If you haven’t seen the latest season of Doc Martin and you are in the United States, you are going to have to wait a bit longer to watch it on PBS. Doc Martin Season 8 aired last year in the United Kingdom, and at the same time started streaming on Acorn TV in the United States, but since Acorn TV owns the American rights to Doc Martin, PBS has had to wait until they have permission.

Doc Martin Is As Popular As Ever In The United States

It’s understandable that American fans are dying to see Season 8 of the Martin Clunes series with the added bonus of a return performance from Sigourney Weaver. Fans of Doc Martin were excited to hear that Season 9 of the show won’t be the last season as they were previously led to believe. Martin Clunes publicly stated that the entire cast is slated to return to shoot through Season 10 of Doc Martin back in their second home of Cornwall and the fictional town of Portwenn. But at this time, Doc Martin Season 8 was only available in the U.S. on Acorn TV.

Martin Clunes also told fans that he was excited to be back in the suits of Doc Martin for Season 8.

“I’m thrilled to be back on the beautiful North Cornish coast to shoot series eight of Doc Martin. The Doc is as obstinate as ever, but he is trying his best to be a better husband and father.”

Tuned In: "Doc Martin" return delayed on public TV https://t.co/KmOrANC4jt — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) January 16, 2018

Acorn TV Is Extending Their Hold On Doc Martin Season 8

Current.org, the official news outlet of public television, said that at least one PBS station has decided to drop Doc Martin at least temporarily from their schedule because their fans are tired of waiting, and they would rather make room for another show.

At this time, Acorn TV has decided to extend their rights-hold on Doc Martin for Season 8. Usually, when a new season of Doc Martin premieres in the UK in September, it is available in the United States on PBS in January or February, but that won’t be the case with Doc Martin Season 8.

Chad Campbell, spokesman for Acorn TV, is saying that longer exclusive streaming periods are becoming the norm. For a while, Acorn TV had a lock on British television and movies, but now it is competing with Britbox, a new British streaming service owned by BBC and ITV.

“Everyone in the industry is looking for ways to differentiate themselves, and it’s become common practice to have larger exclusive windows. We’re increasing that exclusivity window for some of our signature shows and didn’t plan to make a final decision on a public television window for a few months still.”

Campbell admits that the new competition is a big factor.

“It’s a very competitive and growing marketplace, so windowing for titles on different platforms continues to evolve for everyone.”

Clunes gives the diagnosis on eighth season of Doc Martin https://t.co/x5urb56Wji pic.twitter.com/CKHETwssKl — Stuff Entertainment (@NZStuffEnt) January 25, 2018

Some PBS Stations Have Decided Not To Wait For Doc Martin And Acorn TV

Nine Network out of St. Louis said they got tired of waiting for an air date for Doc Martin. Spokesman Matt Huelskamp said they were also hearing from frustrated fans.

“We’ve been monitoring the release of Season 8 for months.”

So they decided to find another series with a comic twist and landed on 800 Words (also shown on Acorn TV).

“[800 Words offered] interesting characters and breathtaking scenery. We felt that it would have a similar appeal to our viewers.”

But Acorn TV chief content officer Mark Stevens says that he promises PBS viewers that Doc Martin Season 8 will be available soon on public television, says the Post-Gazette.

“We just thought we would take a pause. It was a pretty tight window historically and we have a lot of subscribers reacting and responding to it. … It’s a big show for us, a popular show for us and we just thought it was time to make that window [of exclusivity on Acorn] a little longer.”

Stevens would not give an official date for the debut of Doc Martin Season 8 on PBS, but he says it will be sometime in 2018.