‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Offers Ash A Job, Tessa Loses Everything & Noah Puts Mariah On Blast

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, January 26, reveal that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) swallows a pill at the hospital. At the club, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) approaches Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and her brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow), who learns that Victoria and J.T. moved in together. Victoria mentions that J.T. was supposed to meet her at the club, but he isn’t answering his phone or text.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Devon (Bryton James) informs Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that he won’t release her song and he has to cut her from the music label. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa begs Devon for her job. He decides to let her stay, but not as a singer. He warns her that if she messes up again, she will be good for good.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki arrives at the hospital and she drills J.T. about why he is at the hospital. He assures her that he is fine and abruptly leaves. Nikki calls Victoria about him.

Noah (Robert Adamson) arrives at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) place to confront Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about hitting on his girlfriend. He accuses her of lying to him and not caring about his feelings. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah recounts how guilty she felt and Noah fires back stating that she was honest with Devon, but not him. Mariah cries and tells him that Tessa didn’t want her — she loves him.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon enters and wonders why Noah is so upset. Noah yells that “Mariah made a play for his girlfriend.” He realizes that Sharon already knew about Mariah’s feelings for Tessa. Sharon points out that Tessa is the one to blame for this whole mess. Of course, Noah doesn’t see it that way and storms out the door.

#YR CDN Recap: Victor makes Ashley the offer of a lifetime at Newman Enterprises https://t.co/6C3bMBXqzi pic.twitter.com/CDBws68wYU — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) January 25, 2018

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Mariah cries to Sharon that Noah is right to hate her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon reassures her. She thinks in time Noah will come around.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) trade insults at the Abbott mansion. Traci (Beth Maitland) arrives and reports that Dina (Marla Adams) settled in and she was happy with Abby (Melissa Ordway) in Paris. Traci asked what she missed while she was away. Ashley explains that the arbitrator sided with Jack and her career at Jabot is over. Traci begs her brother and sister to stop fighting. She believes that they should be coming together instead of picking each other apart.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley’s attorney arrives, which surprises Jack. He wonders why her attorney is making another house call. Ashley explains that he is helping her set up her own company.

Jack tells Traci that he didn’t want to lose Ashley as a sister or for her to quit Jabot. Traci explains that he forced Ashley to take action by enforcing that amendment. She adds that Ashley believes he’s treating her differently because she’s not a blood Abbott.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Noah informs Nick (Joshua Morrow) about Mariah’s diary details. Nick’s floored by it and urges him to talk to Tessa about it before turning his back on her.

At the club, Ashley and her attorney meet Devon to talk about a business opportunity. Ashley and Devon go to his office to discuss the details. As soon as Ash and Devon leave, Tony talks with Victor (Eric Braeden) about Ashley’s new adventure. When she returns, Victor invites her to have dinner with him. He offers to create a new position for her at Newman Enterprises, as chief innovation officer, and she would only have to answer to him. The offer may be too good for Ashley to turn down.

Noah learns the truth about Mariah and Tessa tomorrow on #YR! pic.twitter.com/ro1KJ74cOI — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 25, 2018

Jack and Nikki watch Victor and Ashley from the bar. Jack wonders if she is okay with them working together. Up in Hamilton-Winters office, Noah informs Tessa that he read Mariah’s journal. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa assures him that she wants to be with him and not Mariah but Noah refuses to listen. Noah suggests she just wants him for his name and money. He can’t trust her anymore. He tells her it’s over.

At Victoria’s house, Victoria inquires why J.T. was at the hospital. He admits he had to go to see a doctor about his heart. Apparently, his heart never fully recovered after he was electrocuted.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria learns that he takes medicine and she suggests it could be affecting his mood. He agrees but assures her he’s responsible for his mood, medication or not. Victoria wants to call for a second opinion on his condition. J.T. explains the pills keep him healthy, but he has limitations. He sweeps her off her feet and gives her a passionate kiss.

Next on Y&R: Devon’s world’s turned upside down. Ashley gives Victor an answer on the job.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.