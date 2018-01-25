Chrissy Teigen Is Hardly Recognizable In Throwback Photo From 10 Years Ago

Chrissy Teigen took a trip down memory on Thursday as she reminisced about her days with a fake tan.

The model, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, took to Instagram to share the throwback image. In it, she and John pose on the 2008 Grammys red carpet as Chrissy is noticeably tanner than her look today.

Teigen was sure to make fun of herself as she captioned the post with “This tan. Lmao.” Her followers also got in on the joke as commenters called Chrissy “Crispy Teigen” and said they are glad the tan stayed in 2008.

While some Instagram users said Chrissy looks amazing in the 2008 photo despite her obvious fake tan, others commented saying the expectant mom looks better today.

“You look beautiful here, but I think you’re even more beautiful 10 years later.”

It seems the model’s fan base did enjoy seeing the throwback photo, though, as Teigen’s post received almost 500,000 likes in just three hours.

Chrissy’s fans also commented on John’s appearance as some stated the singer looks no different now than he did 10 years ago.

“@johnlegend hasn’t aged a day.”

People magazine reported on Teigen’s 2008 appearance as the site states it was her and Legend’s first Grammy red carpet as a couple.

The site goes on to report the couple had just started dating in 2008 as Chrissy’s modeling career was taking off. The article also mentions the fake tan is a bit more obvious than the subtle glow Teigen opts for now.

“…Teigen couldn’t help but comment on her obvious fake tan, which appears much more prominent than the glow she goes for today.”

People quotes Chrissy as adding a comment about her husband’s appearance as well as she referred to him as “Count Chocula.” It seems she couldn’t resist making a joke about John’s velvet tuxedo vest and uplifted white collar in the throwback photo.

But it’s her witty remarks that have fans checking her social media accounts as commenters wrote to tell Chrissy they love her personality.

“You are such a beauty and I love your spunk!”

Of course, some people did take the time to leave negative remarks on the post as Teigen fired back at the haters.

One Instagram user mentioned breast augmentation and fillers as they commented on the photo from 10 years ago. However, Chrissy’s fans were quick to call out the negative remarks as they told the model to ignore them.