‘Sea Of Thieves’ Beta Will Sail For Two Extra Days Due To Error Affecting Some Players

The Sea of Thieves closed beta launch Wednesday got off to a bit of a rocky start as some who pre-ordered the game were not able to actually participate. Rare has delivered a partial fix last night and is still working a permanent solution for those still affected. In the meantime, the studio announced it is extending the closed beta period by an extra two days.

Rare is still working on fixing the “Too Early” error Xbox One and PC gamers trying to get into the Sea of Thieves beta. This is primarily affecting those who digitally pre-ordered and a full fix is expected to be delivered Friday morning at 4 a.m. ET. In the meantime, those who are still experiencing the error should try the following workaround.

Unenroll from the Sea of Thieves beta on the Microsoft Insider Hub app. Cancel the pre-order on the Microsoft Store. This Microsoft support article will explain how. Re-join the Sea of Thieves beta on the Microsoft Insider Hub app.

Pirates sailing the Sea of Thieves beta will now be able to continue to do so until Wednesday, January 31 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT due to the technical issues. That’s effectively a full week for the closed beta now.

Update: we're extending the #SeaOfThieves Closed Beta by two days as we know some players are having a rocky time getting into the game. We've posted a Closed Beta Studio Update here: https://t.co/mrgxdjN5W8 pic.twitter.com/v3YBfpuW7i — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) January 25, 2018

The Sea of Thieves beta is not a full version of the game and is a narrow slice of selected content instead. In fact, Rare has taken some of the content that was available during the technical alpha out for this round of testing.

Despite the technical and content issues, interest in Sea of Thieves has been extremely high. The beta has stayed at the top of Twitch streaming for the second straight day and streamers such as King Gothalion and Professor Broman have been gushing over how much fun they have been having with the game.

Sea of Thieves will officially launch on March 20 and will be included as part of the $9.99-a-month Xbox Game Pass subscription service immediately. As previously covered, Microsoft upgraded its Netflix-like subscription service for games to include all first-party Xbox One and Windows 10 exclusive titles when they launch. This also includes Crackdown 3 and State of Decay 2 for 2018 plus new entries in the Halo, Gears of War, and Forza franchises in the future.