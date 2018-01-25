Catelynn Lowell Reportedly Suffered A Miscarriage Before Entering Rehab

Catelynn Lowell has had some very tough weeks. Back in November, she entered treatment for a second time due to depression and suicidal thoughts. Lowell has battled postpartum depression since her second daughter was born. Mental illness has been a topic of conversation a lot between Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Teen Mom OG star went back to rehab for a third time after only being out of treatment for a few weeks.

Having another child has been a topic of conversation between Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell. He is excited to welcome another baby, but she had reservations. During a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Lowell had her birth control removed. She opted not to tell Baltierra because she wanted to surprise him if, and when, she ended up pregnant again. The show is filmed several months in advance and fans have been wondering why there has not been a pregnancy announcement from the couple.

The most recent previews for next week’s episode may have revealed exactly why Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have not announced another bundle of joy is on the way. According to the Ashley, Catelynn Lowell had a miscarriage shortly before she entered treatment back in November. The sources reveal that she was devastated by the loss. This coincides with the previews showing Lowell’s daughter wearing a big sister shirt and Baltierra being handed a positive pregnancy test. It also explains why Catelynn went back to treatment after appearing to be handling life much better.

Tyler Baltierra also recently expressed some distress in a tweet. While it was assumed to be about his wife, Catelynn Lowell may not have been the reason behind it. He has pushed for another baby for over a year, and now, they experienced a loss. Interestingly enough, Lowell isn’t the only Teen Mom OG star to have a miscarriage in 2017. Maci Bookout revealed she lost a baby recently, as well. This was all around the same time that Amber Portwood found out she was pregnant with her second child.

At this point, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have not released a statement regarding the upcoming Teen Mom OG episode. It will likely be addressed at some point, especially if it was the cause of Lowell’s descent into suicidal thoughts.