Wendy Williams To Kylie Jenner: ‘Travis Scott Won’t Stick Around’

Kylie Jenner recently stepped out showing her alleged baby bump on a hike around a construction site in Hidden Hills, California, but talk show host Wendy Williams had a stern warning for the reported mother-to-be.

Reportedly, Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, haven’t been getting along in the past few months and have been fighting about his tour schedule. Kris Jenner is reportedly furious with him and thinks her daughter deserves better. Rumors have also circulated that Kylie Jenner is ready to get back together with her ex, Tyga, once the baby is born and has been secretly texting him behind Travis’ back.

Wendy Williams, who famously (and rather cruelly) told Kylie Jenner that her baby was going to look like the old her, before plastic surgery, now says that she doesn’t believe Travis will be sticking around to help with the baby.

She even jokingly stated that there should be a new Kardashian-Jenner reality series entitled Kylie Goes It Alone. Williams also added that no matter the amount of resources someone has, it isn’t easy to have a baby by yourself at the age of 20. She also added for emphasis, saying a second time that Travis Scott isn’t sticking around for Kylie.

Rumors have swirled that Kylie Jenner actually thought about giving her baby away or having an abortion when she found out she was pregnant, but as decided to continue on with the pregnancy. Her family and friends are reportedly worried about the young star as she has supposedly been extremely emotional lately.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be expecting a baby girl in the next month, and has taken a sabbatical from social media. The reality TV wasn’t included in the family’s famous Christmas card, which fans thought would bring the “big reveal” of her pregnancy.

She has not been on recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and fans have noticed that the reigning social media queen has been rather silent lately. In the past couple of months, she has posted on Instagram only about her lipsticks and eye shadows, not about her personal life.