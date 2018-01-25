‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco In Sweeps Murder Mystery – Betsy Frank Dies – Friz Wedding At Risk

General Hospital spoilers from this week’s soap magazines confirm that there will be more than one death during February sweeps. Fans now know that Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) dies thanks to the plot surrounding his wicked dad Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). There are also GH spoilers and rumors that Faison will die protecting Nathan from his other son Heinrich the Traitor (aka Peter August). But now it seems that the body count will climb when Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang) also turns up dead.

Franco’s Mom Dead, He’s The Top Suspect

GH spoilers from this week’s ABC Soaps in Depth indicate that Franco Baldwin’s (Roger Howarth) strange adoptive mom Betsy will be found dead and all eyes turn on him. Given Franco’s violent past, it’s natural that the PCPD might decide he snapped and harmed his mom. But General Hospital spoilers lay the blame at the doorstep of a new bad guy in Port Charles. Real estate developer Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) has been shady since he came to town and it gets worse soon.

Jim said creepy things to Franco who confronted him about lurking around his home, according to General Hospital spoilers from Soaps in Depth. When Betsy turns up dead, it might not be too long before Franco realizes the timing of Jim’s arrival in town and his mother’s death is coincidentally suspicious. ABC soap viewers don’t know it yet, but Jim is a really bad guy, and it’s not just about kicking out low-income renters on Charles Street. He’s a child abuser and killer!

Franco's closer to the truth than he's ever been, West Coast. But why did Betsy lie in the first place? #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0XOgf2BhdJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 19, 2017

Jim Sets Up Franco – Convinces Liz Her Fiancé Is A Killer

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) knows more about Franco and Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) painful childhood than he’s letting on it and part of it might be about creepy Jim. Scotty will be Franco’s only hope to get him off on murder charges when Jim effectively frames Franco. Jim killed Betsy to keep hidden his awful history of abusing Drew and Franco. Jim wants to bury the past, and that means getting rid of Betsy and Franco.

With Betsy dead, GH spoilers promise that Jim wants Franco in jail for the crime. Jim manufactures evidence to implicate Franco and then shows it to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) to convince her that Franco is guilty. The evidence is so compelling that Liz believes Jim over Franco and she puts their wedding on hold. Franco will be in a race against time to clear his name and convince Liz that he’s worthy of her love. Things get worse when Liz also becomes a target.

Will Franco take Kiki's advice? Elizabeth deserves to know the truth he's been hiding. Tune into an all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/LTQdsCS1zZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 18, 2017

Sicko Jim Targets Liz – Franco Remembers Abuse

Other new GH spoilers say that Jim’s plot leaves Franco feeling isolated, according to Soap Central. Jim is a chronic abuser who is terrifyingly violent, and when things don’t go his way after framing Franco for murder, Jim sets his sights on Liz. After Liz begins to waver on her suspicion that Franco has gone back to his old wicked ways, Jim stalks her. Increasingly off the rails, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jim attacks Liz and Franco shows up just in time to save her.

The scary confrontation where Franco must save Liz from her attacker triggers long-hidden memories from his childhood. Just as Franco saves Liz from Jim, he remembers the trauma of Jim abusing him and Drew when they were kids, and Jim was dating Betsy. Once Franco recovers his memories and loops Drew in on Jim terrorizing them as kids and then attacking Liz, the duo teams up to take down Jim – will the evil man survive?

Once the murder mystery is solved and Franco’s name is cleared, the Friz wedding takes place, and Franco and Liz get their happy ending at last. Catch up now on the latest GH scoop on Jonathan Jackson’s rumored return, Kim Nero’s hot love triangle with Jason and Julian, and the behind the scenes photo that confirmed Nathan’s tragic death. Watch ABC every day for the latest General Hospital spoilers.