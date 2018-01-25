Toya Wright Fans Freak Out Over Labor Video With Reginae Carter

Reality TV star Toya Wright posted a labor video that surprised her fans. The 34-year-old is pregnant with her second daughter, Reign, and is expecting to give birth in the upcoming weeks. The labor video was a creative advertisement for Toya and Reginae’s book, which was released a few months ago, and an upcoming YouTube channel.

According to Celebrity Insider, the video features Toya Wright sleeping and skips to a scene where she is playing Uno with her daughter Reginae when she unexpectedly goes into labor. Reginae tries to keep her calm as she gets her keys to drive her to the hospital. Toya wakes up from the dream at the end of the skit.

The caption states, “I’m so excited to begin this next chapter and to have my daughter by my side means everything to me.”

However, some fans thought that she was really going into labor, with one commenting, “I really thought the baby was about to come nice trick.”

Other fans commented on their own experiences having vivid dreams during the late stage of pregnancy.

Toya Wright told her fans that she is expecting to give birth soon and wants her daughter by her side.

The author and reality TV star is dating Robert Rushing, who is the father of the child. He was spotted at the baby shower for their daughter.

Wright, who was keeping his identity secret, finally posted a picture of her man on Instagram in an intimate photo. Rushing is reportedly a sports manager, who played basketball in high school.

The former wife of hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne is having her second daughter, whose full name is Reignbeaux. Wright was married to Mickey “Memphitz” Wright, who she divorced in 2016. After their public breakup, the 34-year-old is keeping her new relationship private, rarely showing her new man on social media.

Toya Wright has maintained her friendship with Tameka “Tiny” Harris despite her feud with Tamar Braxton. Kandi Burruss foiled the alleged revenge plot by Tamar Braxton to bring Khia on stage to humiliate the pregnant author.

While the rumor was never confirmed, Toya thanked Kandi for her support on Instagram.