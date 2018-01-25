‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Removes All Photos Of Boyfriend Randall Emmett From Her Instagram Page

Lala Kent sparked rumors of a potential split earlier this week after deleting all traces of her boyfriend Randall Emmett from her page.

Following a days-long trip to Utah, the Vanderpump Rules star returned home to Los Angeles on her boyfriend’s private jet and proceeded to remove all traces of the movie producer from her Instagram page, including an image taken of her holding his hand while attending the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

While in Utah, where Lala Kent is from, she and her boyfriend were photographed together a number of times. After they first arrived, Kent shared a sweet message to Randall Emmett, who she’s been dating for two years, before later deleting the post.

“May the good Lord be with you down every road you roam. And may sunshine and happiness surround you when you’re far from home. And may you grow to be proud, dignified and true. And do unto others as you’d have done to you. Be courageous and be brave. And in my heart you’ll always stay,” the message read.

Now, however, the message and accompanying photo is gone and what remains is a throwback photo of Lala Kent and one of her closest friends, Dani Shae. As fans may have seen, Kent posted the image of herself and Shae on January 25 and told Shae that she missed getting drunk with her.

Lala Kent recently opened up about her relationship with Randall Emmett during an appearance on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and said that while they both have Instagram pages, they don’t follow one another. Instead, in an effort to avoid potential online drama, the couple has one another blocked.

Also during the interview, Lala Kent spoke of the possibility of marrying Randall Emmett, telling Keven Undergaro that she would definitely say “yes” if he were to propose. She then said that she would be totally on board with signing a prenuptial agreement because she planned to get rich on her own.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett went public with their romance on January 1 after nearly two years of dating.

