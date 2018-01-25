Tom Cruise Joins Instagram, First Post Reveals New ‘Mission Impossible’ Title

One of the biggest actors in the world who has notoriously stayed off social media just joined Instagram. Tom Cruise hopped aboard the Instagram train today and has already garnered over 600,000 followers in under four hours.

The actor’s bio showed his ability to poke fun at himself, as it simply says, “Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981.”

Fans of the actor will get his joke immediately, as his running scenes in movies are something viewers are always waiting for and making fun of.

Cruises’ first post was just as shocking as his decision to join the platform, as the 55-year-old revealed the title of the newest Mission Impossible film. Mission Impossible: Fallout will be the sixth film in the immensely popular action franchise.

The Top Gun actor immediately shared a second photo from the film after his inaugural post. The second photo shows Tom hanging on the side of a helicopter, to which he appropriately captioned, “We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible.”

Cruises’ movie title reveal photo has over 38,000 likes, while fans seemed to like his dangerous helicopter photo a little more as it has earned 73,000. The comment sections have been flooded as well, with fans showing their excitement for the new film while welcoming him to the platform.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Seeing Cruise hanging onto a helicopter for real life comes as no surprise, as the actor has always been adamant about performing his own stunts. In August of last year, Deadline reported Cruise had suffered a broken ankle after performing a difficult stunt. Production shut down for several weeks to allow him to heal, but it looks like Ethan Hunt is back to his dangerous ways.

Mission Impossible: Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Angela Bassett, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Alec Baldwin. Missing from MI:6 is Jeremy Renner, who played William Brandt in the franchises last two films. There’s no word yet on why Renner is absent from the film, but it more than likely has to do with the back to back shooting of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

The Mission Impossible franchise has been a major success for Paramount, with all five movies earning a combined $934 million dollars domestically. It’s also one of the longest running franchises in the industry, with the original film debuting in 1996. Subsequent films came in 2000, 2006, 2011, and 2016. There has been no announcement of Fallout being the last in the series either.

Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters on July 27.