Kim Kardashian Posts Naked Bathroom Photo, Trolled By Fans For Toilet Etiquette

Kim Kardashian went totally nude in her latest bathroom selfie, but fans were quick to call out the reality star for her toilet etiquette. Even though the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made her ample assets, carefully and effortlessly covered by her arms, the center of the naked bathroom photo, some of her eagle-eyed followers weren’t impressed by the blonde-haired beauty’s jaw-dropping body.

But what could possibly distract Instagram fans from Kim Kardashian’s bare breasts? It may sound bizarre, but it was the toilet that stole all the attention. Particularly, it was the fact that the reality star forgot to close the toilet lid before taking the mirror selfie.

Dozens of fans trolled the reality star for her toilet lid etiquette, and others pointed out that forgetting to close the toilet lid is an unhealthy habit. Other commenters defended the mother of three by saying that she was in a hurry and simply forgot to close the lid.

In the naked bathroom snap, Kardashian can be seen posing naked in nothing but sequin panties. The selfie queen probably took the pic immediately after stepping out of the shower, as her hair looks wet and unbrushed.

???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

But the unclosed toilet lid was not the only tiny detail eagle-eyed and easily distracted fans noticed in the temperature-raising nude photo. Some commenters warned Kardashian that she is running out of toilet paper.

Needless to say, Kardashian’s bare breasts didn’t go unnoticed after all. The reality star, who welcomed her third baby just last week, has received tons of praise and compliments regarding how toned her body is and how her breasts looked as if they were about to make a break for it at any moment.

Not that Kim Kardashian would mind posing completely naked. Less than a week ago, the reality star shared an even raunchier snap, in which she is seen laying seductively on a bed with her breasts exposed.

But since Instagram is rather strict about its nudity content guidelines, Kim K had to censor her bare breasts. Censored or not, the naked photo of Kim Kardashian set the social media platform on fire. As of Thursday, the snap has been liked more than 2.8 million times.

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

The reality star has been posting rather revealing and sultry pics since her third baby with Kanye West was born last week. Chicago West was born via surrogate, which is why the mother of three has been able to show off her fabulous physique on Instagram.