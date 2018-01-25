Siggy Flicker Shares Her Goodbye Letter To ‘RHONJ’

Siggy Flicker of The Real Housewives of New Jersey recently announced that she is leaving the show. Us Weekly shared a letter from Siggy where she is saying goodbye to the show and sharing how she feels. She has been on the show for two seasons and then decided it was time to leave.

She started out by thanking Andy Cohen and Bravo for letting her be on the series. She doesn’t regret all of the good times on the show. One thing that Siggy talked about is how you can’t “leave your edit in the hands of someone else.” It sounds like she wasn’t really happy about the way that they edited her. She compared herself to a lion who finally lashes out and they only showed the bad part. You can tell Siggy isn’t thrilled that they didn’t show all of her good parts this season.

One big thing that happened this season was the drama about how Siggy doesn’t like people talking about Hitler. Siggy knows that people will think twice now about bringing this up to her in the future.

Siggy went on to share even more thoughts about the show.

“After all, we teach our kids not to lie, cheat or steal. So why would anyone remain in an environment that rewards just that? Leave the toxicity behind and immerse yourselves in what you are passionate about and that is exactly what I am going to do.”

Siggy also shared on Instagram about how you need to know when to walk away from something that no longer serves you. She also feels like you should make sure you trust your “gut instincts.” She then wished all of the girls luck on the next season, which will be Season 9, and she won’t be on that one.

Her time on the show was rough, and now Siggy Flicker is going to move on without the show. It sounds like she is really happy with this decision and feels like leaving was the best thing for her. She won’t be part of reality television anymore.

Don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when they air on Wednesday nights on Bravo. The viewers have seen the last of Siggy Flicker, but maybe they can talk her into an appearance next season.