Kailyn Lowry Claims She’s The Most Bullied ‘Teen Mom’ Star

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about the real-life struggle she faces by being bullied by people online. Lowry, who has starred on the MTV series since it’s creation, says that she feels like she takes more heat than any of her co-stars for her lifestyle and decisions.

According to a January 25 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kailyn Lowry says she believes she gets more online criticism than any of the other Teen Mom stars and that it may be because she speaks her mind about things and doesn’t often keep quiet. Kail says that her outspoken nature, as well as being “misunderstood,” contributes to her taking a verbal beating from fans and haters alike.

In addition to Kailyn Lowry’s personality traits, the Teen Mom 2 star also reveals that her life choices seem to rub some fans the wrong way. Lowry reveals that she often hears negative comments about the fact that her three children all having different fathers. As many fans know, Lowry has three adorable boys, Isaac, 8, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 4, whose father is Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 5 months, whom she shares with former boyfriend Chris Lopez.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken. Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids’ fathers the most.”

Kailyn Lowry also gets called out for things such as her appearance. The Teen Mom says that she often hears mean remarks about her weight and the way her body looks. Recently, Kail flew to Miami for a mini vacation and to have her second round of plastic surgery. Previously, Lowry had liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift. After giving birth to her third child, she decided to have more work done. However, Lowry backed out of the procedure at the last minute, revealing to fans via social media that she decided to use the money she was going to spend on surgery to get a trainer and start leading a healthier lifestyle.

Although Kailyn Lowry has been a strong, independent woman throughout her adult life, the Teen Mom 2 star says that the bullying often takes a toll on her emotional state, revealing is hurts her confidence and causes her to be “guarded at all times.”

Fans can watch more of Kailyn Lowry when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year.