WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Superstars Who Could Eliminate Roman Reigns, John Cena From ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Match

For Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2018 match, plenty of superstars will do their best to eliminate John Cena and Roman Reigns from the match. Both of WWE’s top stars are considered odds-on-favorites to win the match and have been for months now, although several other stars have moved up in terms of their chances. With speculation that there are two other superstars who may win on Sunday, fans could see Cena and Reigns both sent out over the top rope to the floor. Here are the latest odds on which other entrants have the best chances to eliminate John Cena and Roman Reigns. Be advised, spoilers may follow.

In an exclusive article from WWE Leaks on Thursday, they reported that Royal Rumble “Eliminator” odds have been published. These are odds given for specific superstars to eliminate a specific participant from the men’s Rumble on Sunday. John Cena and Roman Reigns are each listed, as well as “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura, who has been a recent favorite on the odds to win the match Sunday.

For Cena, it’s no surprise who has the top odds, especially after Monday’s in-ring segment. Cena arrived out during Elias’ song on the Raw 25th-anniversary episode and ended up being laid out by “The Drifter.” That has led to Elias being given even odds to eliminate Cena. Coming in second are Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Undertaker (5/4), followed by Finn Balor (3/1), and Braun Strowman (4/1).

Roman Reigns is a previous ‘Royal Rumble’ winner in Philadelphia, but will he win again this Sunday? WWE

For Roman Reigns, the favorite to toss out “The Big Dog” is Shinsuke with even odds. Other candidates who could eliminate Reigns include Braun Strowman (5/4), The Undertaker (6/4), Finn Balor (5/2), and John Cena (5/2). Interesting options include Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan at 10 to 1 odds as potential competitors who could eliminate Reigns. In particular, Bryan eliminating Reigns from the match to win it would probably blow the roof off of the arena.

That leaves Shinsuke Nakamura. He is the current odds-on-favorite to win (via Paddy Power sportsbook) this Sunday despite not much of a push lately. That could be to keep fans from considering him a favorite. On Nakamura’s “Eliminator” odds, “The Viper” Randy Orton has odds of 1 to 2, followed by Finn Balor (2/1), while Dolph Ziggler and John Cena are tied at 11 to 4 odds to toss out Shinsuke. Braun Strowman is at 13 to 2 with current WWE Champion AJ Styles at 15 to 2 odds.

There has been some wild speculation that Daniel Bryan could make his surprising return to the ring in a wrestling capacity at Sunday’s match. He’s currently listed as a possibility on Cena, Reigns, and Nakamura’s “Eliminator” odds which could provide some interesting situations on Sunday. Full odds are viewable at this sportsbook betting website.

Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2018 begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Time with live streaming online coverage via the WWE Network.