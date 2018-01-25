‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Release Date: Wilson Fisk Returns, Bullseye Rumor And Story Details

Daredevil is returning to Netflix with Season 3 and his arch enemy from the first season Wilson Fisk is coming back to get revenge on Matt Murdock. Fans last saw Daredevil in The Defenders along with Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Ironfist.

With Jessica Jones Season 2 getting a March 8 release date, the third season of Daredevil will likely premiere in September 2018. While fans are eager to see his arch-rival Bullseye, it is highly unlikely as the plot is the ‘Born Again’ comic storyline.

Season 2 of Daredevil teased elements of the “Born Again” arc (spoilers ahead) and the finale of The Defenders all but confirmed that the third season was going to be an adaption of the popular arc.

In the second season, Matt visits Fisk in prison for information on Frank Castle’s escape. The Kingpin attacks the blind lawyer after he mentions his wife Vanessa and threatens him. His scuffle with Murdock reminded him of the fight with Daredevil that landed him in prison and he asked to reexamine files on the lawyer.

The Defenders final scene of the shows a presumed dead Murdock alive and recovering in a convent. A nurse calls for sister Maggie, who is Murdock’s estranged mother in the comic, who helps nurse him back to health.

According to Comic Book Movie, Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil/Murdock, confirmed that Season 3 of Daredevil will be inspired by the ‘Born Again’ arc but it will be different.

Cox explains that fans who have read the comic arc will find the Netflix adaption to be original rather than a page by page adaption.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer early to confirm Season 3 of Daredevil. Many fans demanded Bullseye in the comments of the video but it is yet to be confirmed or denied by the producers. The Frank Miller “Born Again” arc is bad for Karen Page, Cox confirmed the character will be in the low place.

In the comics, Karen becomes a drug addict and sex worker that sells Daredevil’s identity to a drug dealer who gives the information to Fisk. It is likely that the showrunners of Daredevil Season 3 will rework this part of the arc into their version.