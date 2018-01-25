‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Pregnancy Rumors Swirl After She’s Seen Sporting Potential Baby Bump [Photo]

Jenelle Evans and David Eason threw their 1-year-old daughter Ensley a birthday party earlier this week and during the event, the Teen Mom 2 star appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

While Jenelle Evans has said on a number of occasions that she and David Eason are doing having children, fans online aren’t convinced and are now wondering if she is currently expecting her fourth child.

“She’s pregnant,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Jenelle Evans’ latest photo.

“Is that a little baby bump I see?” another asked.

Jenelle Evans is already mom to 8-year-old Jace, 3-year-old Kaiser, and 1-year-old Ensley, but only Ensley lives with her full-time. Meanwhile, Jace remains under the full custody of Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, and Evans is currently sharing her son Kaiser with her former fiance, Nathan Griffith.

As for David Eason, he also has two children from two previous relationships, including his oldest child, Maryssa, and his only son, Kaden. However, Eason has only been spotted with Kaden a handful of times since fans first met him on Teen Mom 2 many years ago.

Because Jenelle Evans has hid pregnancies in the past and also changed her mind about expanding her family in the past, the speculation into her possible pregnancy has continued, despite her ongoing statements about being done with having kids.

Jenelle Evans has been facing rumors of pregnancies for the past several months but so far, she has not confirmed she is expecting her fourth child and when it comes to her allegedly baby bump, it seems to come and go.

While Jenelle Evans hasn’t yet addressed the rumors of a potential pregnancy, some of her fans and followers on Instagram have suspected that her alleged bump is actually just belly bloat. Others have pointed out that she may not have a flat stomach because she is still carrying baby weight from daughter Ensley.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, Jo Rivera, Vee Torres, Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, Corey Simms, Miranda Patterson, and Jeremy Calvert, tune into the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 later this year.