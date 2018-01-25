‘Star Wars: Battlefront 2’ Progression Revamp Not Coming Until March Or Later

The Star Wars: Battlefront 2 loot box controversy rippled across the video game industry, which forced DICE and Electronic Arts to pull microtransactions from the game altogether at launch. The studio assured fans it would update the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter to rework how loot boxes are tied to the multiplayer progression system, but that is still a couple of more months away, per an announcement Wednesday evening.

Despite the fact microtransactions are gone, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 still suffers from a progression system that is directly tied to loot boxes. So, while players can no longer gain an advantage by purchasing loot boxes with real-world money, this still makes the game very grindy. Unfortunately, fixing the progression system is no small feat, and it will be a couple of months before the system is updated.

“We’re working on a revamped progression system,” DICE confirmed. “Your feedback has been essential here, and we are preparing significant changes to progression that will address many of the things we’ve seen players asking for. We’ll be sharing more details about these changes in March. ”

Whether this means the details will be shared in March and delivered the same month is completely up in the air. That would be the ideal scenario, but it could also simply be DICE informing Star Wars: Battlefront 2 owners of the coming changes, getting feedback, and delivering in April. Of course, it also depends on when the changes are announced in March.

The war is just beginning. News on what the next few months have in store for #StarWarsBattlefrontII players awaits: https://t.co/1jrpvATcw8 pic.twitter.com/ieHSEpNWRl — EAStarWars (@EAStarWars) January 24, 2018

In the meantime, those who have Star Wars: Battlefront 2 do have a new game mode and a new season to anticipate. The Jetpack Cargo game mode is coming February and features two teams of eight players equipped with a jetpack, which should make the Capture the Flag-style game mode even more fast-paced and chaotic. DICE does confirm this will be a limited time event.

Meanwhile, the first season of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 was timed to release with the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. All things must come to an end, however, as DICE is currently working on the second season. The studio does not have any details yet but does mention they are taking feedback from the first season and thinking of ways to make the next one better. Information will be coming “soon.”

How the progression revamp affects future seasons and DLC content like maps and hero characters will be what Battlefront 2 owners will want to watch.