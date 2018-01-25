‘Young And The Restless’ Monday, Jan. 29 Spoilers: Devon’s World Is Rocked, Chelsea’s Past Catches Up To Her

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, January 29, reveal that Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) past life catches up with her. A shocking revelation rocks Devon’s (Bryton James) world. An unlikely partnership will shock Genoa City. It will be a great episode ahead on Monday, January 29.

Chelsea’s Past Catches up With Her

According to Soap Central, Chelsea’s past will catch up with her and reveal a major bombshell. As much as the Young and the Restless fans would like to see Adam return, the spoilers suggest that this scoop has nothing to do with her presumed dead husband. This may have something to do with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and his revenge plot against Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Of course, it is possible that Chelsea has a few more skeletons in the closet and someone comes to Genoa City to reveal something new.

An Unlikely Partnership Rocks GC

On Thursday’s episode, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) decides to quit Jabot after she loses the arbitration. Jack (Peter Bergman) tried to convey to Ashley that he valued her contribution to Jabot’s success. Even so, it didn’t matter to her- she quit Jabot, effective immediately.

Without a job, the Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) will give Ashley a job offer she cannot resist. The former competitors will work together to make Brash & Sassy and Newman Enterprises a force in the business world How will Jack react when he learns his sister, Ashley joined forces with Victor?

Devon’s World Is Rocked

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon will discover the real reason Mariah (Camryn Grimes) broke up with him several months ago. At the end of Thursday’s show, Noah (Robert Adamson) learns that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah shared a passionate kiss. He immediately realized that the reason that Tessa and Mariah’s friendship abruptly ended. It will only be a matter of time before Noah shares the information with Devon.

Devon will realize that Mariah never had feelings for him, she loved Tessa. It would be a hard pill for him to swallow and he will probably confront Mariah about the scoop. Young and the Restless fans know that Devon doesn’t have romantic feelings for Mariah, he only has eyes for Hilary.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.