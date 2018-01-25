‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Makes A Shocking Offer To Steffy As She Begs For Another Chance

Coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful this Thursday, Steffy goes to see Liam and ask for forgiveness one more time. But instead of forgiving her, spoilers tease that Liam has a stunning alternative solution for Steffy.

When Hope (Annika Noelle) visited Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she encouraged Steffy not to give up on Liam. Steffy then came to Liam and told him she can’t sign the annulment papers because that would mean giving up on them. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy will make another plea to Liam to forgive her and give her another chance. But while Liam has softened up to her since the last time they talked, getting back to her seems out of the question. Instead, spoilers tease that he has an offer that would shock Steffy.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Liam will talk about the custody of their child as early as now. Alternatively, he might push Steffy for a compromise, making her sign the annulment papers and starting over again in their relationship. After all, Liam told Wyatt he loves Steffy. So perhaps he will keep an open mind about their relationship although their marriage would have to be over for now. Will it work?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope pays Liam a visit and Ridge has a major meltdown upon learning of Steffy and Dollar Bill’s night together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ll01oUbRLa pic.twitter.com/2E757lJc25 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 23, 2018

Hope is back in town and the first person to make Liam laugh amid his heartbreak. She was able to get Liam’s mind off Steffy, and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is not even surprised. It looks like it is going to be Hope versus Steffy again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally (Courtney Hope) wants to be the one Liam moves on with if he is splitting with Steffy, but Liam is going to reject her. Hope and Steffy have better chances—Steffy is carrying Liam’s baby while he and Hope had a deep relationship in the past.

Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) is going to be in the picture too. As Liam won’t budge, Bill wants to be there for Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will tell Steffy about his feelings for her and even propose that they raise the kid together.

Let’s see how this goes on The Bold and the Beautiful on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.