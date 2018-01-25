Tarek El Moussa Reportedly Dating Again, Rumors Say ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star ‘In Love’ With Famous Lingerie Model

Tarek El Moussa from Flip or Flop is reportedly dating again. El Moussa, the second half of the popular Flip or Flop duo of Tarek and Christina, has allegedly found a new love interest. The evolving dating lives of Tarek and Christian El Moussa have been the focus of rumors ever since the couple separated nearly two years ago, shocking fans of the couple’s home-flipping reality TV series.

In Touch Weekly reportedly found out exclusively that Tarek El Moussa has found love with a famous lingerie model named Patience Silva. The publication reported on Wednesday that El Moussa actually met his new girlfriend online via a dating app. Even though Tarek reportedly moved on from ex-wife Christina through use of the popular Raya app, his newfound love is a well-known “L.A.-based” model.

Raya is actually touted as a “secret dating app” for “model types and TV show stars,” according to an article on Nylon. It is not known when Tarek El Moussa became a member of the private Raya dating community, but In Touch Weekly shared that the Flip or Flop co-star met the “new woman in his life” sometime near the end of 2017.

Several other online media outlets have picked up the rumor that Tarek and Patience are allegedly “getting serious” with their relationship. El Moussa is said to already be “in love” with Silva, according to In Touch Weekly’s exclusive source. The unidentified source reportedly called Patience Silva warm, caring, and spiritual. Silva’s personality is allegedly the complete opposite of how Tarek’s ex, Christina, was portrayed when they split in 2016.

Fans of HGTV’s Flip or Flop had been exposed to Christina El Moussa’s “selfish” and “ugly” side after she was accused of cheating on long-time husband Tarek prior to their separation almost a year and a half ago. Christina, 34, adamantly denied the cheating rumors, according to the Daily Mail, and said that they actually made her “wiser” and “stronger.”

Reports also say that Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce was finalized earlier this week — on Monday. A few days later, rumors about Tarek’s dating life surfaced. People Magazine reported that Tarek El Moussa wrote a note that he shared on his Instagram account, confronting the highs and lows of his life since he split from Christina.

The 36-year-old cancer survivor is now reportedly in a better place with his new relationship, and the alleged inside source revealed that Tarek actually had wanted to keep his dating life with Patience, 37, on the down-low “for as long as possible.” The source goes on to say that the “private” Patience Silva is Tarek El Moussa’s “perfect match” and that Tarek doesn’t want to “jinx” their new relationship.

All Models Worldwide writes that Patience Silva was “discovered” one day at the early age of 14, as she walked to her San Diego home from school, and was signed as a model at 15 by one of the world’s top agencies. Silva’s biography on IMDb shows that she starred as a model on TV in 2010 and 2013. Tarek El Moussa’s alleged new girlfriend is also described as a “strong woman” who is “creative” and a “perfectionist.”

People Magazine also shared on Wednesday that Tarek and Christina El Moussa plan to co-parent their two young children “peacefully” with the finalization of their divorce and also agreed to not say anything negative about each other while their children are present.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Tarek’s ex, Christina, has also moved on to another new beau, Ant Anstead, 38, who’s also a recent divorcee and known for starring as a TV presenter on several UK automotive shows, including the Discovery Channel British TV series Wheeler Dealers.