Getting engaged to a member of the royal family is one thing, and learning the ropes to becoming a part of them is another. For Meghan Markle, it’s all about performing royal duties and following royal protocols, which might even include having to walk behind Prince Harry at official outings.

The 36-year-old is prepping for her May wedding and reportedly going through royal boot camp at the same time. According to a report from Star(via Hollywood Life), the actress was shocked to learn about some of the restrictions, which are allegedly “too antiquated and ridiculous.”

One of the rules Meghan has to follow is to let Harry take precedence, which means she has to walk behind him when attending public engagements. Also, Harry has to respond first and Meghan is only allowed to “speak when spoken to.”

Additionally, she’s also prohibited from using her cell phone in public, as it is reportedly deemed “vulgar” by royal standards. One of the more surprising restrictions is that Meghan is not allowed to talk about beauty, fitness, and diet.

Meghan Markle isn’t the only one subjected to particular rules. When Kate Middleton married Prince William, Queen Elizabeth updated the Order of Precedence in the Royal Household. The new rules requires the Duchess of Cambridge to curtsy to “blood princesses,” such as Princess Anne, Princess Alexandra, and the daughters of the Duke of York, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

However, Kate isn’t required to curtsy to them whenever she’s with William, but she must still do so to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as the Queen herself and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Since the princesses were born into royal while Kate married into, they essential outrank her despite her marriage to Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne. It expected that the same rules will be imposed on Meghan.

As for Meghan, she has begun to embrace her new role as a member of the royal family. Shortly after they announced their engagement in November, the couple appeared together in several events. Like Kate Middleton, the future Duchess of Sussex has consistently followed several rules, such as the prohibition against flashy dressing and declining selfies with avid fans.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has reportedly chosen the designer for her wedding dress. With the help of her stylist friend Jessica Mulroney, the bride-to-be is said to have had a closed-door fitting session with the designer.