Kylie Jenner has been in hiding since reports about her pregnancy exploded, and it appears she’s not planning to reveal her baby bump any time soon. The youngest member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family, has remained elusive and photos of her rumored baby bump has kept people guessing.

How a recognizable public persona like Jenner manages to escape the paparazzi is a big mystery. Whenever they do catch a glimpse of her, her outfit shows a formula: loose top, baggy pants. While her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, has embraced her pregnancy figure by wearing body-sculpting dresses and shunning maternity clothes, Jenner has traded her glamorous looks for something more pared down and simple.

In a recent video uploaded by TMZ, the lip kit mogul was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble that featured a loose sweater and jogger pants. In the footage, she was joined by her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Earlier this month, BACKGRID (via Inquirer) shared a photo of Jenner and her purported baby bump. In the said photo, she was spotted wearing a green hoodie and black pants. However, instead of wearing sneakers, she opted for floral sandals.

Jenner’s style choices throughout her rumored pregnancy, while consistently featuring baggy outfits and dark colors, is nothing like her previous looks, which were more glamorous and revealing.

Kylie Jenner Surfaces with First Full-On Baby Bump Pic and Video https://t.co/gGYpcvda2T — TMZ (@TMZ) January 25, 2018

Jenner’s pregnancy fashion has been consistent since the early days. Last year, and in what was presumably her last public outing before temporarily retiring from the limelight due to her alleged pregnancy, she made a low key appearance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival wearing a loose grey shirt and red pants.

The game of hide and seek, however, continues for Kylie Jenner’s baby bump. Earlier this week, she stunned fans when she posed alongside her sisters Khloe, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein’s “My Calvins” campaign.

In the photographs, Jenner expertly covered her belly with a quilt, while her sisters exposed their bare midriffs in sexy Calvin Klein underwear.

Jenner, and the rest of her family, has made no mention about her pregnancy with Travis Scott’s child. While she’s yet to confirm that she’s expecting, Khloe seemed to have given a hint about it when she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. When DeGeneres asked implied questions about Jenner’s pregnancy, Khloe neither confirmed nor denied, after which the show host insisted that she’s certain the younger Jenner is carrying her first child.