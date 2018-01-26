Angelina Jolie & Kids Pose On Red Carpet: Brad Pitt Hasn’t Been In Public With Kids For 560 Days [Rumors]

For the first few weeks after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, neither the couple nor their six kids were seen as a family. Pitt was seen occasionally, and Jolie also was captured on infrequent occasions by the paparazzi. In recent months, however, Angelina has changed her part of the public perception. Jolie has taken Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on vacations, red carpet events, and an occasional relaxed shopping expedition. But amid the sightings of Angelina in public with one or more of her six kids, Brad has been seen only solo.

It’s been 560 days since Pitt has been seen with any of the six children in public, according to NW magazine’s source via Yahoo. Brad’s situation is a dramatic contrast to Jolie, who has taken the kids everywhere from red carpet movie premieres to the Golden Globes. Angelina even was seen trying to go incognito taking the twins and their big sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to a flea market, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Brad’s Mother ‘Horrified’ At Contrast Between Pitt & Angelina Jolie

In contrast, although Brad has been spending time with the children, the visits reportedly have taken place at his home and safely away from the paparazzi. Pitt has spent time with 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne “behind closed doors,” according to the insider. And the situation reportedly has upset Brad’s mother.

“When Brad’s mum Jane learnt what was going on, she was ‘horrified’ and is now on a personal mission to remind the world that Brad’s an amazing dad and is telling him to stand up to his former flame.”

However, when it comes to the reason why Pitt has kept his meetings with his kids so private while Jolie has taken the children to red carpet events such as her film premieres, Angelina has not orchestrated the situation, according to Gossip Cop.

NW magazine’s insider alleged Brad has not been permitted to see the children in public since Angelina filed for divorce, and that Jolie had prevented Pitt from taking the kids out in public. But Gossip Cop‘s sources said that those allegations are not true. Angelina is not responsible for Brad not appearing in public with the kids, according to those insiders.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Custody Arrangement Remains “Complicated”

Gossip Cop also said that Jolie is not attempting to make Brad appear as an “absentee father” as part of a public relations scheme. NW magazine’s allegation that Angelina doesn’t want Pitt to be viewed as a “doting single dad-of-six” also is not true. However, the split continues to have challenges for both Jolie and Pitt, according to Yahoo.

“For months Brad Pitt has been caught in what appears to be a bitter separation from his wife of 10 years, Angelina Jolie.”

Although Jolie enjoys taking the children to red carpet events, Gossip Cop‘s insiders said that she is not using the kids in order to earn praise and hurt Brad’s reputation. Moreover, although Pitt does not have custody of the children at this time, Angelina is not preventing Brad from being with them, clarified the sources.

Acknowledging that Jolie’s and Pitt’s custody arrangement continues to be “complicated,” the insiders emphasized that no secret schemes exist. Angelina has stated in interviews that she and Brad continue to care about each other and their family, with “both working towards the same goal” of seeking the outcome that benefits their children. Gossip Cop‘s insiders also denied that Jolie has been “flaunting” her children at red carpet events in order to annoy Pitt.

As for the ongoing question of when the divorce and custody arrangement will be finalized, Gossip Cop‘s sources also denied reports that the two are expected to settle everything next month. Instead, although the ultimate goal is to settle the divorce, the sources said that Angelina and Brad “remain in a holding pattern.” There are no significant changes.