Meghan King Edmonds Quit ‘RHOC,’ And Her Husband, Jim, Is ‘Super Proud’

Meghan King Edmonds’ husband is happy to see her move on from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After making it clear for the past couple of years that he was no fan of the ongoing drama between Meghan King Edmonds and the other ladies of the show, including Vicki Gunvalson and Peggy Sulahian, Jim Edmonds took to his Instagram to share a photo of his wife and reveal his thoughts on her Bravo TV exit.

“I am so PROUD of my wife. This beautiful woman is charging through life on her own terms,” he wrote on Instagram on January 24, according to a report by The Daily Dish.

Meghan King Edmonds confirmed she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after three seasons on her personal website on Tuesday. In her statement, she said that she would be walking away from Bravo TV and focusing on her life at home as a “real housewife.”

Weeks prior to her announcement, Meghan King Edmonds took to her Instagram page and revealed that she and husband Jim Edmonds are expecting not one, but two baby boys later this year. The couple already shares daughter Aspen, who turned one-year-old in November of last year.

Meghan King Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its 10th season just a short time after marrying former baseball star Jim Edmonds. Then, the following year, the reality star was seen going through the process of in-vitro fertilization as she prepared to welcome her first child.

During her second round of IVF, which resulted in twin boys, Meghan King Edmonds chose to go through the process off-camera.

Jim Edmonds shares two daughters, Lauren and Hayley, with his late ex-wife, LeeAnn Horton, and a son and a daughter, Landon and Sutton, with his second ex-wife, Allison Jayne Raski.

The remaining cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 13. No word yet on whether or not Meghan King Edmonds’ role will be recast.