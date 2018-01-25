Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Matchmaker Has Been Revealed: Violet von Westenholz Set Up Couple

Based on their circle of mutual friends, it seems inevitable that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were destined to meet. Yet, it all stared from a place of frustration for Harry. E! News spoke to a “well-placed source” who explained that Princess Diana’s younger son was having a “really hard time finding anyone.”

Finding the right person is tough enough for normal people, but a guy like Prince Harry “can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app.”

Harry “confided in his closest friends” that he was set on meeting someone he could “connect with,” and although he dated Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, finding this sort of connection became “almost impossible.”

Around this era of Harry’s dating frustration, childhood friend Violet von Westenholz just so happened to become chummy with American actress Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, Violet is the oldest daughter of one of Prince Charles’ very best friends, former Olympic skier Baron Piers von Westenholz. The Westenholz family and the royals have frequently gone on skiing holidays ever since Violet and Harry were “children.”

Violet became “friendly” with Meghan around June 30, 2016, when the former was doing public relations work for upscale American brand Ralph Lauren. According to the Telegraph, they met when Violet organized a “publicity day” for the cast of Suits. This included a day at Wimbledon, with Meghan wearing the iconic American designer.

When Harry revealed his dating woes to Violet, she allegedly said that she had the “perfect girl for him” and set up the couple on a blind date. The paper estimates the couple’s first date happened sometime between July 1 and July 5.

They have figured that on July 1, Prince Harry was in France to commemorate the Battle of the Somme, while on July 5, Meghan Markle returned back to Toronto to resume filming Suits.

Meghan was staying at the exclusive and private Soho House, where the Telegraph believes is where the couple had their first date. The property boasts a “private dining room,” where they believe is where the couple met on their blind date on July 3.

The royal tea has been spilled: The person who introduced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is Violet Von Westenholz. #DailyPop pic.twitter.com/AjVmzZIgNK — E! News (@enews) January 24, 2018

When Violet expertly tried to pair up the couple, Meghan’s main concern about being set up was, “Is he nice?”

Harry’s response was that he had never heard of the Suits actress before.

“I’d never, never even heard about her until this friend said “Meghan Markle.”

In their engagement interview, Prince Harry revealed what he thought when he first saw Meghan.

“I was like, ‘Right okay, give me, give me a bit of background, like what’s going on here?’ When I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there, I was like ‘Okay, well I’m going to have to really up my game here.'”

The Telegraph cites that on Meghan’s now-deleted Instagram, she had posted a photo of a candy heart with the words “love” and wrote “Lovehearts in London.” The couple was instantly smitten.

Violet von Westenholz has a future in matchmaking. https://t.co/fnU0Y8OMPx — W magazine (@wmag) January 25, 2018

Violet von Westenholz has “declined to take sole credit for her matchmaking.” Yet, it seemed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were destined to be thrown into each other’s path because of their circle of mutual friends.

Most reports have long stated that the secretive matchmaker was fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who was once married to one of Harry’s best friends. Other speculations cited that it was Jessica Mulroney, Meghan’s best pal and stylist to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie. And perhaps even more far-reaching was the speculation that Markus Anderson, who E! News pointed out accompanied Meghan to the Invictus Games back in September, was the matchmaker.

It now appears that Violet von Westenholz may have accomplished her greatest PR move ever by expertly matchmaking a frustrated Prince Harry with the lovely Meghan Markle.