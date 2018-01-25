‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Desperate Abby Tries To Find Lost Dina In Paris, Chances Upon Adam

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) stay in Paris has many purposes. It provides a plausible explanation for the character’s disappearance while Melissa Ordway is on maternity leave, and it provided a romantic backdrop for Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) to renew their love for each other. Now, Dina (Marla Adams) has been posted off to her granddaughter, Abby, to give her a change of scenery and to give Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) a chance to recover from their mother’s antics. However, Abby’s Parisian stay could herald the return of one of Y&R’s golden boys with her half-brother, Adam Newman.

Jack and Ashley kept Dina on a short leash in Genoa City because they knew that she has a penchant for disappearing and causing trouble. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that the Abbott siblings were clearly not thinking straight when they left Dina in the care of someone as irresponsible and forgetful as Abby. If they couldn’t control Dina while she was right under their noses, how do they expect Abby to look after a grandmother who is as slippery as a snake? This is the same grandmother who caused havoc by committing arson, stealing a baby, and stabbing someone while on an escape spree.

Everything changes for the Abbotts as the battle for Jabot gets nasty today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/yQJptl13gA — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 24, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that it won’t be out of character if Dina disappears yet again while in Paris. Of course, Dina will think it’s an adventure since Paris was her home, and due to her Alzheimer’s, she probably won’t even be aware that people are looking for her. On the other hand, a desperate hunt for the Abbott matriarch will ensue, with Abby worried sick that her grandmother could be hurt.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby could stumble across Adam while looking for Dina. Rumors are rife that Michael Muhney is returning as Adam Newman, and this would provide an exciting storyline to make his debut back on the CBS soap. The grandmother and grandchildren could make a dramatic entrance back to Genoa City. Check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, rumors, and recaps.