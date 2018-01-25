‘Young And The Restless’ News: Ratings Soar, Is It Because Of The New Format Or Mal Young’s Writing?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) saw its biggest viewership since January 2017 during the week of January 15. CBS hopes this is good news as they head into February sweeps.

According to Soap Central, during the week of January 15, Y&R pulled in almost five million viewers. That was the week that Victor (Eric Braeden) walked in in J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Dina (Marla Adams) fought back against Graham’s (Max Shippee) deadly plan. Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) got back together in Paris. And, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) blasted Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) on live TV for turning her journal into a song.

Young and the Restless raked in nearly five million viewers for the week. That’s the most largest draw since January 2, 2017. It marks the largest audience since executive producer and head writer, Mal Young took control of the CBS soap opera. Young broke his previous rating high record during the week of Christmas.

In January of 2017, the previous high record storylines included: Dylan (Steve Burton) left on his undercover assignment, which was the beginning of his exit storyline. Devon (Bryton James) struggled to remember the events leading up to his car crash. Victoria welcomed Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) in her home. And, Gloria (Judith Chapman) tried to blackmail Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) for a job at Fenmores. When her plan failed, she offered to help Jack acquire Fenmores at a price — a job at Jabot.

To every each and every Young & the Restless fan… thank you so very much for giving us our highest ratings in over a year! #yr #TheBestIsYetToComehttps://t.co/aMtNvVlwWO — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) January 24, 2018

Young and the Restless fans believe they know the cause of the rating spike. They peg Cane and Lily’s reunion as the reason for the largest draw in over a year. However, there could be another reason for the hike. Could Victoria and J.T. steamy hookups have brought in more viewers? Or maybe it was the snowstorms. People all across the country were trapped indoors. Perhaps, they tuned in because they had nothing to do but watch television.

Whatever the reason, the Young and the Restless fans, showrunners, and the network are thrilled that the soap opera celebrated another big milestone. According to Entertainment Weekly, Young and the Restless has been the No. 1 daytime drama since December 26, 1988.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.