‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Brandi Glanville’s Claims Against Gerard Butler: ‘She Wanted Some Attention’

Whoopi Goldberg believes Brandi Glanville was completely out of line when she decided to go on a rant against her former hookup, Gerard Butler, and include the Me Too hashtag.

During an episode of The View earlier this week, the women of the series, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Lala Anthony, and Sunny Hostin, discussed a recent blog post made by Glanville, in which she suggested Butler had mistreated her after a one-night stand. Shockingly, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mentioned the Times Up and Me Too movement, despite not having been harassed or abused by the actor.

“She was out of line with that…. When you have a weekend thing, that’s what it is,” Whoopi Goldberg stated, according to a clip shared by The Daily Dish on January 24.

Whoopi Goldberg revealed that she didn’t know Brandi Glanville’s last name either because she’s never watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, Joy Behar and other members of The View were more concerned with why Glanville would have mentioned the #MeToo movement in her claims against Gerard Butler.

“I think she wanted some attention,” Whoopi Goldberg suspected.

Joy Behar then pointed out that Gerard Butler never harassed her as Meghan McCain noted that a one night stand has nothing to do with sexual assault and said it was dangerous territory for her to include the Me Too hashtag in her statement against the actor.

“She was trying to show that she was on top of stuff,” Whoopi Goldberg said of the mother of two. “But she got on top and slipped off.”

Overall, the women of The View seemed to agree that when a woman engages in a one-night stand with someone, they really shouldn’t expect that person, male or female, to remember their name. After all, forgetting details of a one-time hookup often comes with the territory.

Brandi Glanville’s comments against Gerard Butler came after the actor appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live and explained that while he acted as if he didn’t know who Glanville was years ago, it was only because he didn’t know the reality star’s last name. He then said that Glanville hadn’t given him her last name, nor had she explained her line of work to him.