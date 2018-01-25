Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reportedly Planning To Have Twins Days After Chicago West’s Birth

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed the birth of their third child, daughter Chicago West. However, the famous duo may not be done planning and expanding their family just yet. Rumors are flying that Kim and Kanye are already toying with the idea of having twins in the near future.

According to a Jan. 25 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian is allegedly already searching for a brand new surrogate to carry twins for her and husband Kanye West. This news comes just one week after the birth of little Chicago West, whom fans have yet to meet. One Kardashian insider claims that Kim is “hyper-focused” on expanding her family and that she wants to welcome twins by the end of the year, meaning a surrogate would need to get pregnant very soon to make that happen.

The source goes on to say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s obsession with growing their family has become their “new addiction,” claiming that Kimye believes the more they kids they have, the more they grow as a person. Kardashian is also allegedly telling those closest to her that she needs a couple of months with new baby girl Chicago West before she’s ready to focus on having babies number four and five.

“It’s a new addiction for them and they are convinced that the more kids they have the more they will grow as individuals. Kim is telling everyone that all she needs is a couple months with Chicago before she gets going on babies number four and five.”

As many fans already know, Kim Kardashian comes from a large family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has five siblings of her own, and was also raised with many step-siblings. It seems that she would like to keep the tradition of a big family going in her adult life, and is ready to use a surrogate again to expand her own family. Speculating about Kim and Kanye using the same surrogate who gave birth to little Chicago has also been circulating. Kim has reportedly been spending time with the woman, who has been identified as La’Reina Haynes, a stay-at-home mom from San Diego, since Chicago’s birth, and it seems that the women could be planning another pregnancy.

In addition to the birth of little Chicago West, Kim Kardashian’s sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both set to give birth in 2018.