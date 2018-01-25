Kate Middleton And Prince William Parenting: How The Royals Measure Up And How They Truly Are As Parents

Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing to welcome their third child in April, and royal enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the little one, while bets are steadily being placed at various betting agencies over whether it will be a boy or girl, and as to what the name may be in association with each gender.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge always seem to be praised for their parenting and their way with their children, always attempting to raise Prince George and Princess Charlotte as normally as possible, given the circumstances. Apparently the couple is also as hands-on as possible. Yet, the duke and duchess often get criticized for stating that they are giving their children a normal upbringing when the pair have quite a lot of help. So what are Kate and William truly like as parents?

It seems that the pair really are as hands on as communicated. Prince William loves to share about his children’s interests, and recently the royal spoke about Prince George’s love for the program Fireman Sam, also indicating how he and Duchess Kate are expected to show interest in the characters on the show.

“You have to pretend you’re really interested in it because George gets very upset if you’re not showing due diligence to the characters,” William stated, as Hello! relays.

The doting parents are always sure to bring culture to the lives of their young children, and Kate has noted how she, herself, takes George and Charlotte to museums, where the prince has demonstrated a fascination with 3D sculptures. Middleton spoke about the numerous trips they have taken to the Natural History Museum in London, and this is one more example as to how the beauty ensures to play a crucial role in nurturing her children and guiding them to what interests them.

Additionally, Kate and William are always sure to be the ones to drop their little ones off at school and be waiting for them at the gate at day’s end. Unfortunately on George’s first day of school this year, his mother was too ill with severe morning sickness to drop the little one to his teacher. However, Prince William was the proud father, lovingly guiding George to his teacher.

Although some traditions are broken when it comes to the Duke and Duchess, Middleton and Prince William always do ensure that their family is at its best and most traditional when it comes to attire. As Hello! relays, Kate certainly has full hands on in this department. The family of four always perfectly matches and complements one another, and its reported that Middleton makes the selections herself.

“William and Kate are quite traditional parents, especially when it comes to dressing their kids. You’re not likely to find Charlotte in a patterned romper or George in a graphic T-shirt. Instead, the kids wear very traditional British and Spanish clothing for all public appearances.”

This is why Prince George always holds Prince William’s hand – and why Kate Middleton looks after Princess Charlotte https://t.co/Wm7rxM0PEu — UK Entertainment (@_UKent) January 4, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gained praise for how they interact with children who aren’t their own, as well, which demonstrates how good they must be as parents. As Now To Love reminds, Kate was quite concerned about a young boy at an event recently, who seemed ill while waiting in the crowd for her. Middleton found a sick bag for the little boy and spent time chatting with him to be sure he was well.

“It was lovely of her. She really took time with him. You can tell she is a mum, and has got that caring side,” an onlooker shared, regarding Kate’s interactions at the Corpus Christi School.