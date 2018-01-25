‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Admits Cocaine Addiction, Previous Rehab Stay

The Teen Mom OG stars are no stranger to drama or rehab, and that seems to be true of the show’s older stars as well. Farrah Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham, was called out in a book written by his ex-wife, Debra Danielson, for using drugs and being unfaithful during their marriage. Now, Michael is speaking out about his former drug addiction and previous rehab stay.

According to a Jan. 25 report by Radar Online, Teen Mom OG star Michael Abraham opened up about his past drug use, saying that he had a pretty big addiction to cocaine while he was in his 20s. However, Michael said he kicked the habit, but was forced to go to rehab and seek professional help after having a relapse. Farrah Abraham’s dad went on to say that he eventually got clean and sober, and then began to mentor others who were struggling with addiction issues as well.

“I had an extremely bad addiction problem in my 20s. It was a cocaine addiction. I had relapsed and I went to rehab.”

Sadly, Michael isn’t the only family member who has used cocaine. In Farrah’s memoir she revealed that she used the drug just three months after her daughter Sophia was born due to stress from being a teenage, single mother and losing Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, in a fatal car accident just weeks before the birth of their child. Farrah Abraham went on to explain that she had a breakdown about Derek’s death the night she used cocaine and when she woke up the next morning her nose hurt from snorting the dangerous drug. While the Teen Mom OG star says she’s “not proud” of that moment, she did say it was a wake up call for her in her young life.

In addition to Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra, writing a book about her life, Michael Abraham says that he is also working on his own tell-all, which will document the time when Farrah got pregnant, and the family’s Teen Mom journey began.

Most recently, Teen Mom OG fans watched as Farrah Abraham was present while her father Michael proposed to his girlfriend Amy in Italy. Afterwards, the entire family, including Debra Danielson, who recently married Dr. David Merz, went out to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.