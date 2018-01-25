How ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Plans To Bring Back Alexander Skarsgard And Possibly Add Keith Urban

Big Little Lies is officially preparing for an epic sophomore season. Although HBO recently revealed that the second season of Big Little Lies won’t happen until 2019, there’s plenty to look forward to as the cast and crew begin filming this spring. But will the series bring back Keith Urban and Alexander Skarsgard?

Will Skarsgard Return In Season 2?

According to Town and Country, Skarsgard will return for another season of Big Little Lies, despite the death of his character last season. HBO recently revealed that Skarsgard’s character, Perry, will have several cameos in year two along with most of the show’s main characters.

Perry will likely be featured in some flashback moments since he died in Season 1, but there is another way that his character might return. There’s a small possibility that Perry didn’t die, though fans are holding out hope that if he did kick the bucket, then he’ll return as a ghost to haunt the residents of Monterey.

What About Keith Urban?

While Skarsgard will be back in action, fans shouldn’t expect Keith Urban to make a cameo on the show. Nicole Kidman, who stars as Celeste Wright, recently opened up about the chances her husband will try out for a spot on Big Little Lies. Although Kidman has won several awards on the series, it doesn’t sound like Urban wants to team up with her anytime soon.

“Any chance I can, I will acknowledge what he does because he really is so kind, and I don’t think that having a cameo on one of my projects would interest him, to be honest,” Kidman explained. “I sleep with him. He’s my biggest supporter. I’m so fortunate to have such an incredible partner in life.”

Does Urban Like Big Little Lies?

Kidman revealed that Urban views Big Little Lies as a little too disturbing for his taste. The country singer doesn’t like to watch Kidman’s character scream or cry on the show and often thinks that she will come home with fresh bruises. Although it would be great to see Urban and Kidman in front of the cameras together, it’s safe to say that it won’t happen in Season 2.

Producers Will Start Filming This Spring

Filming for Season 2 of Big Little Lies is scheduled to take place this spring. The crew was busy casting for the new season last month, and everything is currently on track to start filming. The majority of the main characters are set to return next year, while Andrea Arnold will be directing with David E. Kelley writing the screenplays.

It was also just announced that the legendary Meryl Streep will join Season 2 as well.

Will Season 2 Be The Last?

While Big Little Lie was a massive hit with fans and won multiple awards, it doesn’t sound like we’ll get a third season. HBO chief Casey Bloys recently revealed that it is too difficult to get everyone’s schedule aligned for a third season.

Bloys admitted that doing two seasons was hard enough, but remained open to the possibility of keeping the show going after the second season. If the upcoming season is as successful as the first, it will be hard for the network to turn another year down.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere on HBO in 2019.