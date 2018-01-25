Kourtney Kardashian Steals Instagram Spotlight From Kim Kardashian With Thong Bikini Pic

Kim Kardashian has worn the unofficial crown of Instagram Queen when it comes to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. But even though Kim just stunned with some NSFW Instagram pictures, Kourtney found a way to steal back the social media spotlight in a cheeky thong bikini. However, Kim didn’t make herself an easy act to follow, pointed out Metro.

“With Kim Kardashian strutting around, doing nude beach shoots and slaying us all, her sisters will need to pull out all the stops to steal the spotlight. Kourtney [gave] her little sister a run for her money.”

In the past, Kylie Jenner has succeeded in owning the Instagram spotlight at times. Now, however, Kylie reportedly is hiding from social media as a result of her rumored pregnancy. Kendall is busy chasing her supermodel dreams, while Khloe Kardashian has changed her Instagram game as a result of her pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Thong Bikini Stuns

With her new photo, however, Kourtney managed to take back the Instagram spotlight and give all of her fans a serious case of holiday envy. Kardashian tossed in a joke along with one of the stunning photos, which showed Kourtney showing her rear to the camera.

“Guac is extra,” teased Kardashian.

The photo was taken during Kourtney’s vacation at a luxurious holiday resort. In addition to having become Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima appears to have taken on the role of her Instagram photographer. Kourtney has been sharing a variety of bikini photos from their holiday.

One NSFW photo shows Kardashian on a bed outdoor, enjoying a variety of dips (including that “guac”) as she points her thong-bikini-clad posterior at the camera (you can see that NSFW picture here). In another, however, Kourtney sits more modestly, treating her fans to a full view of the resort and her bikini.

it’s the simple things A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:56am PST

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is known for keeping it real when it comes to the occasional bickering and rivalry among the sisters. And while it was Kim who had her Instagram spotlight stolen by Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian stepped up to mock her sister.

“Smile woman! You’re on vacation.”

Kourtney may be planning more than competing with Kim over who can turn the spotlight on her Instagram photos, however. The mom of three (Kardashian’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign were fathered by her ex Scott Disick) was thought to be enjoying one last holiday before she begins a new business.

Kourtney Kardashian is known for competing with her sisters, whether it’s on Instagram with a bikini pic or starting a new cosmetics line like Kylie Jenner. Bruce Barton / AP Images

Kourtney reportedly has started the legal process of trademarking her nickname “Kourt.” That trademark would open the door to creating her own cosmetics business, just like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Kylie has made millions from her lip kits, while Kim earned $10 million in a single day with her perfume line.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Rear Earns Jeer: ‘Photoshop Fail’

It took less than 12 hours for Kourtney’s thong bikini photo to receive more than 1.8 million likes. Many of her fans praised the rear view photo of Kardashian’s thong bikini in particular, labeling her the best star in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family, reported IBT.

“Now this is different from a picture in bed with your boobs out. Your body looks amazing. The best Kardashian.”

However, some of those viewers of the photo questioned whether Kourtney looked a tad too perfect. Those doubters claimed that Kardashian had turned to Photoshop to make herself look more attractive.

“Photoshopped….a*s is so strange,” wrote one commentator.

“You can see that you photoshopped faillll,” added another.

Kourtney Kardashian Turns To Ketogenic Diet

But although some of Kourtney’s followers thought that her photos were edited to make her look better, Kardashian has been candid about her focus on diet and exercise. Kourtney uses the ketogenic diet, which involves cutting carbohydrates, eating moderate amounts of protein, and boosting the intake of healthy fats.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has been in the best shape of her life in recent months, crediting her newly toned figure to a low-carb diet with high proteins and healthy fats.”

Kardashian shared that she follows the diet to keep her body in ketosis, which her physician told her is “one of the fastest ways to detox metals.” According to Kourtney, the body “burns fatty acids for energy.” She also attempts to avoid snacking on her low-carb diet, sticking to three meals daily.

Kardashian’s sister Kim and other celebrities such as Beyonce and Melissa McCarthy also use the ketogenic diet. As the Inquisitr reported, a recent study showed that the keto plan burns 10 times more fat than other weight loss plans.