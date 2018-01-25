Rita Ora Poses Naked As She Licks Off Whipped Cream In A Hot Pic

Rita Ora shared a nude photo of herself licking off whipped cream in nothing but an oversized black fur hat, and the Internet went nuts… for all the right reasons.

It was a chilly evening in New York City, but it didn’t stop Rita Ora from stripping down naked. Paradoxically, the “Anywhere” hitmaker kept herself warm with a cup of hot tea and a rather huge slice of cake full of whipped cream and calories.

Apparently, Rita Ora couldn’t care less about the “don’t eat after 6 p.m.” rule, as the former X Factor judge chowed down on the high-calorie desert late in the evening on Wednesday. Not that her Instagram followers were complaining!

After all, the songstress stripped off her clothes and took a sexy photo on Instagram. Everything about the snap was sultry: that sensual stare, deep matte red lips, a hint of tongue, lots of whipped cream, and, of course, the fact that Rita Ora posed completely naked.

In the seductive photo, which kept her fans’ eyes bouncing from her nude body to the delicious-looking cake, Rita Ora let imaginations run wild by covering her assets with the table and her knees.

Nights like these ???? A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jan 24, 2018 at 5:34pm PST

The sexy snap triggered an outpouring of comments from her Instagram fanbase. But the former X Factor judge is no stranger to giving her followers an eyeful when posting raunchy pics.

In fact, the “Your Song” singer shared another snap of her nude body in her Instagram Story the same day. The photo shows Rita Ora completely naked in nothing but that same fur hat.

This time, there was no table around, which prompted the 27-year-old singer to cross her arms around her chest area to cover her assets. The black-and-white pic appears to be part of a professional photoshoot in New York City.

Although the temperatures dropped at -1 C in NYC on Wednesday evening, Rita Ora’s sexy photos certainly kept her followers warm.

Earlier this month, Rita Ora stunned her Instagram fans once again by sharing a jaw-dropping picture of herself posing in a red bra.