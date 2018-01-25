‘She Doesn’t Look Pregnant!’ Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Bump Photo, Video Of Kylie Getting In SUV Brings Drama

Not many photos of a pregnant Kylie Jenner and her big baby bump have been published online, therefore, the new photo below from TMZ is getting loads of attention on Thursday, January 25. This time it wasn’t a polished photo of Kylie hiding her pregnant baby bump beneath a cover, like in a recent Calvin Klein ad – also seen below – but it was a shot of Kylie walking around a lot with a property in the midst of being built, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, and best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The photo was taken in Hidden Hills, an exclusive retreat near Calabasas, with Hidden Hills being the gated community often showing up in Drake’s lyrics. Also below is the video that was taken at approximately noon on Wednesday, January 24. In the video, Kylie looks like she is carefully entering her SUV, taking her time to mount her seat, in a similar manner that a heavily pregnant woman would adopt.

The publication notes Kylie’s upcoming delivery date for the baby girl that Jenner shares with Travis Scott. Jenner’s exact due date isn’t clear, but the below photo and video shows Kylie hiding her baby bump beneath a large black sweatshirt and black sweatpants or joggers.

Kylie Jenner Surfaces with First Full-On Baby Bump Pic and Video https://t.co/gGYpcvda2T — TMZ (@TMZ) January 25, 2018

Kylie was, according to TMZ, spotted for the first time in quite awhile, with her last photo in the “real world” not appearing since September.

Kylie’s sisters are giving her baby advice, reports the Mirror, as the 20-year-old gets ready to birth her first child. The publication claims that Kylie is worried about childbirth, even though Jenner has previously expressed the desire to be a young mother.

According to ELLE UK, Kylie has been “counting down the days” until she gives birth to the baby girl.

Additional photos from the Calvin Klein ad displayed Kylie either using heavy clothing or a blanket to hide her baby bump.

Another photo displayed Kylie hiding her baby bump behind her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who is also expecting her first child.

The new photo of Kylie that displays her pregnant belly has caused a flurry of activity online. Some folks claim Kylie doesn’t look pregnant at all in the photo.