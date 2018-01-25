Fans Cannot Get Over How Handsome Celine’s Oldest Son Is In Latest Photo As She Continues To Mourn Husband

Since the death of her husband, Celine Dion has been taking things day by day.

Recently, the singer was forced to cancel a number of her hit Las Vegas shows due to illness. According to TMZ, Celine was plagued with a nasty virus that required a visit and treatment from her doctor. In total, the Toronto Star reports that Dion canceled 7 of her shows but in a Facebook post, Celine’s team promised fans that the songstress would be back at the Colosseum on March 27.

As fans of the singer know, in 2016, Celine lost her husband Rene Angelil to throat cancer and has been mourning his loss ever since. But the 49-year-old recently told People that she has been coping with the loss of her husband by keeping herself busy with her new handbag line.

And of course, Celine has also remained busy raising her three children, 17-year-old Rene Charles and 6-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy. Though the singer does not post photos of her children frequently on her Instagram page, Dion made an exception today by posting a photo of her eldest son in honor of his birthday.

“Happy Birthday RC!…..I love you more and more each day, and I’m so proud of the young man that you’ve become. Love Mom xx…” the singer wrote.

Along with the sweet post, Celine shared a photo of herself and son Rene Charles that was taken by famed photographer Denise Truscello. In the photo, Celine and her son are all smiles as the singer lovingly puts her arm around Rene.

The pair look to be dressed up with Rene Charles wearing a white button-up shirt and black dress pants. In typical Celine fashion, the mother of three is dressed to the nines in a matching yellow skirt and top along with a beautiful green clutch.

In just a short time of being posted, the photo has already caught the attention of many of Dion’s two million plus followers, gaining over 94,000 likes in just three hours. While most fans wished Rene Charles a happy 17th birthday, a number of other fans couldn’t get over what a handsome young man Celine’s son has grown to be.

“Hugging your handsome tall firs son… Best feeling ever!”

“A spitting image of your late husband! Rene lives on! Happy birthday, RC!” another fan wrote.

In all, the post has already gained an impressive 1,300 comments and they continue to grow by the second. It’s clear that fans cannot get enough of Celine and her beautiful family.

For those who would like to see her perform in person, Celine will resume her show in Las Vegas at the end of March and will also tour in Asia over the summer, according to her website.