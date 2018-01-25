Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Donald Trump In Response To ‘Fake News’

Kim Kardashian is hitting back at the media, in true Donald Trump fashion, after reports alleged that she was already thinking about baby No. 4.

Less than a week after Kim K and husband Kanye West welcomed their third baby, Chicago West, via surrogate, People magazine reported that the reality star already asked her incognito surrogate to carry another child.

Kardashian’s representatives and publicists had remained tight-lipped on the matter, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star decided to bypass what U.S. President would call “unfair media coverage” and speak directly to her voters… ahem, followers.

Instead of going on a Twitter tirade, Kardashian kept her tweet concise and to the point, and addressed the reports in question as “fake news.” The term “fake news” was coined and made popular by the U.S. President, and was even used by Trump himself to create the so-called “Fake News Awards,” unveiled earlier this month.

The Kardashian-Jenner family members are no strangers to being in the center of fake (and often even bizarre) news, such as those numerous reports currently circulating around Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy.

It’s unclear if the Kardashians have any plans to spoof Trump’s awards to slam fake reports in the media, but one thing is clear for sure: Kim Kardashian has no plans to have a fourth child to expand her ever-growing family, which already includes four-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and, of course, Chicago West, born via surrogate last week.

fake news https://t.co/fDgVpXO8at — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2018

The original reports claimed that Kardashian and West were thinking about asking the surrogate to carry their next baby even before Chicago was born. The report citing an unnamed source also alleged that the reality star was “thrilled with the surrogate” and was “happy with the whole process.”

West, meanwhile, even allegedly befriended the surrogate’s husband, who was reportedly present in the delivery room last week. The source further alleged that Kardashian “definitely wants more kids.”

John Lamparski / Getty Images

“She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger,” the source said, which, according to Kardashian herself, isn’t accurate.

The mother of three had been forced to look for alternative ways to have children after being told by her doctors that carrying more babies would put her life at risk as the reality star struggles with high-risk conditions preeclampsia and placenta accreta.