Jack White Bans Cell Phone Use At His Shows

Jack White has announced a ban on cell phone use for his upcoming tour. The singer, who will hit the road in support of his soon-to-be-released album Boarding House Ranch, has issued a press release that states his shows will be a “phone-free, 100 percent human experience.”

“No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed,” White’s press release says, according to NME. “Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show.”

White went on to explain that fans will keep their secured phone on them throughout the show and will be able to unlock their phone at any time in a “designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse.” Jack also gave fans permission to post photos and other content from his shows via his @officialjackwhitelive Instagram account.

Jack White is hoping fans will enjoy looking up from their phones to “experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.”

This is not the first time Jack White has taken issue with cell phones. In 2014, White expressed frustration over his fans’ incessant cell phone use and their lack of ability to applaud his performance.

“People can’t clap anymore, because they’ve got a f***ing texting thing in their f***ing hand, and probably a drink, too!” Jack told Rolling Stone. “If they can’t give me that energy back? Maybe I’m wasting my time.”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

White’s frustration with lackadaisical audiences goes back even farther. According to the Huffington Post, in 2012 Jack walked off the stage at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, reportedly in response to his non-energetic audience.

It’s not a huge surprise that Jack White wants his concerts to be a no phone zone. As recently as 2014, Jack White didn’t even own a cell phone of his own. At the time, White explained to NPR that he doesn’t like carrying things around with him.

“I don’t like to carry anything with me,” Jack told NPR.

“I don’t have a cell phone. I don’t like to carry a wallet with me if I can help it. I just don’t like having things in my hands like that.”

Jack White is not the first musician to force fans to be phone-free. According to Loudwire, Stone Temple Pilots, A Perfect Circle, and Misfits have all used similar tactics to ban phones from their shows.

You can see how the Yondr pouch works below.

Jack White will begin his North American tour on April 19.