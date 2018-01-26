Michael Schumacher 2018: Formula 1 Star’s Possible Successor Named, Schumi May Still Live Despite Slim Chances

Many fans around the world are still clueless about the real health condition of Michael Schumacher. The Formula 1 legend previously hit his head on a rock while skiing in the French Alps on Dec. 29, 2013. The tragic accident sent Schumi into a coma and he reportedly remains unconscious up to this writing.

Recent updates suggest that Michael Schumacher is still bedridden in his home near Lake Geneva. The Formula 1 legend is, reportedly, still unconscious despite the former claims saying that he could walk and talk already. As a matter of fact, Schumi’s family filed a case against Bunte Magazine last year after it reported that the German racer could walk again.

Attorney Felix Damm clarified that Michael Schumacher still cannot walk, or stand, BBC reported. He also debunked the publication’s claim that the Formula 1 legend was able to take a few steps with the help of his therapists. Even Schumi’s manager, Sabine Kehm, denied the report and emphasized that Michael’s privacy is very important.

“Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important. Unfortunately they also give false hopes to many involved people.”

Though a number of fans think that there is a very slim chance for the German racer to fully recover, Professor Mark Obermann said that devoted supporters should not give up on Michael Schumacher. The director of the Centre for Neurology at the Asklepios clinic in Seesen, Germany told Express that nearly half of the patients on vegetative state have “regained consciousness within four years.” He based his statements on a recent Swedish study.

“Many can come back to life and see how their children and grandchildren grow up, what plans they have or what else happens in the family or in the circle of friends.”

Avid followers of the Formula 1 legend have been demanding the family to release significant updates on Michael Schumacher’s current health state. However, Sabine Kehm insisted that they will keep everything in private. The German racer’s manager even said that Schumi’s health is not a public issue.

“We have to protect his intimate sphere. Legally seen and in the longer term, every statement related to his health would diminish the extent of his intimate sphere.”

While Michael Schumacher continues fighting for his life, some of his devoted followers cannot help but speculate that he already has a successor in the person of his nephew. Mirror reports that David Schumacher is keeping the Formula 1 legend’s legacy alive. The 16-year-old racing driver is a son of the Schumi’s younger brother Ralf, who was also a former F1 star.

The publication stated that David Schumacher aims to become a Formula 1 racer like his dad and uncle, Michael Schumacher. He is now planning to start in the German Formula Four. “I definitely want to get into Formula One – and hopefully get far ahead with a very good team,” David said.

Aside from David, Schumi’s 18-year-old son, Mick, is also trying to establish a name in the field of sports car racing. The Formula 1 legend’s family has yet to comment on the recent statements of Ralf’s teenager son. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!