Jason Momoa Says He Struggled To Get Work After ‘Game Of Thrones’ And The Reason Will Surprise You

Jason Momoa instantly became a household name after his incredible portrayal of Khal Drogo on the hit HBO series, Game Of Thrones. However, he made such a lasting impression with the famous character that he had trouble getting other roles.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 38-year-old Honolulu-born actor opened up about his struggles to land a job after his Game Of Thrones gig.

Momoa revealed that despite his good performance in the series, he still had a hard time getting other projects for an unexpected reason. Apparently, Jason portrayed the warrior leader Khal Drogo so well that people were convinced he couldn’t speak English at all.

According to the actor, a lot of people think he can only speak Dothraki, a fictional language used in Game Of Thrones.

“Yeah, not a lot of people thought I spoke English. It was very challenging.”

Interestingly, Momoa found out about it when he met actor Fred Armisen. Apparently, the Portlandia star, who used to work with Jason’s step-daughter Zoe Kravitz, was surprised to hear him speak English. That’s when he realized why he hadn’t been booking gigs.

“He was so excited to meet me. He was amazing. And he was like, ‘I didn’t even know you spoke English.’ It was heartbreaking. That’s why I’m not getting any jobs.”

Aside from the perceived language barrier, Momoa also revealed that people generally had trouble picturing him as anyone but Khal Drogo, Cinema Blend reported. He explained that his character in Game Of Thrones became too attached to his image that it became tough to find other roles he could fit into.

“It’s like, what do you do with Drogo? You’re not gonna put him in a comedy.”

Despite his struggles to land new roles because of Game Of Thrones, Jason clarified that the hit series has helped him a lot in his career. In fact, he even admitted that the series played a huge role in landing the job as Aquaman in Justice League.

He pointed out that producer Zack Snyder is a huge fan of the series and that he immediately considered him for the role because of it.

Jason also revealed that at first, he thought he would be playing the villain when he learned that the audition was for Batman. Little did he know that he will be auditioning for the biggest role of his career yet — Aquaman.

Aside from his blockbuster movie, he also snagged a starring gig on the Netflix series Frontier, which has been renewed for a third season.

Currently, Jason Momoa is busy promoting his latest film, Braven, which is slated to premiere in February 2018. He is also set to appear on his solo movie, Aquaman, scheduled to premiere on December.