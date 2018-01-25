Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Empire Reportedly Suffering A Major Slump In Sales Amid Secret Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics business has swept the beauty industry by storm when she first launched her famous lip kits in 2015. But with the 20-year-old reality star’s pregnancy drama, sales of Kylie Jenner Cosmetics are reportedly experiencing a major slump.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Kylie Jenner launched new products in her eponymous makeup brand: the Blue Honey eyeshadow palette and four new shades of liquid lipsticks. However, Radar Online noted that consumers aren’t as interested in the items as they have done so in the past. Nine hours after the launch, the new products were still in stock on Kylie’s website.

This is a totally new scenario for the young makeup mogul, the online publication reported. In the past, Kylie Jenner’s products have all sold out within minutes of their launch. In fact, her original lip kit collection was so in demand that resellers have been known to hoard and sell them online for as much as $1,000.

The rumored poor sales of Kylie’s new makeup products could be attributed to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s decision to keep away from the spotlight. Ever since she was reported to be pregnant, Kylie Jenner has deliberately taken a break from guest appearances and even social media.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, headed by momager Kris Jenner, is known to be experts in social media marketing. They have always used the power of the internet to promote their ventures, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. In fact, she has a massive 100 million followers on Instagram, second only to Kim Kardashian who has 106 million.

However, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has been unusually silent on social media amid her rumored pregnancy. Kylie’s last Instagram post was way back in December when she shared a photo from her Love Magazine cover. The young businesswoman did not even post anything this week to promote her new makeup collection. The drop in its sales could simply be a case of the “out of sight, out of mind” saying.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family is still keeping mum about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. According to People Magazine,Kylie’s due date is believed to be some time in February. She and boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly expecting a baby girl.

Kylie’s famous sisters are said to be against the idea of her being a mom at such a young age. Despite this, the entire family is behind their youngest sibling 100 percent.

“Her sisters have tried to give as much advice as possible,” a family insider revealed.