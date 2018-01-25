‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, Jan. 26: Victor Hires Ashley, Nikki Discovers JT’s Secret

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, January 26, reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) will take advantage of Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) anger towards Jack (Peter Bergman). On Thursday’s show, the arbitrator sides with Jack, which left Ashley no other choice but to resign from Jabot. She told Jack that she doesn’t want anything to do with him ever again.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will seize the opportunity and try to convince Ashley to join Newman Enterprise. Of course, in Victor’s perspective, snatching Ashley up for NE benefits him in multiple ways. It would get under Jack’s skin, and he could use her expertise. The question is, will Ashley accept his offer?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Jack will make a confession. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack’s admission will be about Ashley. Perhaps, he admits that hurting Ashley was difficult for him. Of course, his confession could be something surprising, but it’s probably related to Ashley or Dina (Marla Adams).

If Ashley goes rogue, Jack will probably feel responsible and do whatever he can to reach her and make amends with her. He won’t like it one bit if she decides to partner up with Victor. It could add to his guilt. As it is, he knows that his dad, John (Jerry Douglas) would not want Jack treating Ashley this way.

Ashley and Jack have been in a heated battle for months over the Jabot CEO chair. It looks like they will have another fight soon, but this time, it will be over Ashley’s decision to work for the Mustache.

Everything changes for the Abbotts as the battle for Jabot gets nasty today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/yQJptl13gA — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 24, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will find out a shocker about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). It isn’t clear whether Nikki finds out something about his marriage or if it is related to those pills he took a few days ago. If J.T. turns out to be addicted to drugs, Nikki will probably vow to help him.

If Nikki discovers that J.T. is abusing drugs, she will have no other choice but to tell Victoria (Amelia Heinle) what she knows. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria would be floored to learn the scoop.

It looks like an exciting Young and the Restless episode on Friday, January 26.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.