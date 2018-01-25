NBA: George Hill To Cavs, Channing Frye To Sixers, Amir Johnson To Kings In Suggested Three-Team Trade

It is only a couple of weeks away before the NBA’s trade deadline and the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly looking to get backcourt reinforcement with the team rumored to be targeting Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill.

ESPN reported that the Cavaliers and Kings are currently “working” on a potential deal that includes Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert as Cleveland’s trade assets. A future second-round pick is said to be also on the table for Sacramento, and while “no trade is imminent,” the two sides “have moved closer on terms” with only a few more details to iron out, the report said.

Hill’s discontent has been well-documented in the past few months after head coach Dave Joerger demoted him to the bench in favor of rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox. The 10-year veteran is only in his first year in Sacramento after signing a three-year, $57 million deal with the Kings last summer.

The Kings are reportedly prepared to consent to Hill’s trade request with the Cavaliers emerging as his leading suitors. The former IUPUI standout’s ability to defend both the one and two guard positions are what attracted Cleveland’s attention, the ESPN report noted.

However, a direct trade between Cleveland and Sacramento may not be feasible at the moment because of mismatched salaries. And so, FanSided’s The Sixers Sense suggested that a third team, the Philadelphia 76ers, could help “facilitate” the potential deal between the Cavs and Kings.

Cleveland Cavaliers players Channing Frye (left) and Iman Shumpert. Jason Miller / Getty Images

According to the blog, the trade would look something like this: Cleveland acquires Hill from the Kings and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Sixers, Sacramento gets Amir Johnson from the Sixers and Iman Shumpert from the Cavs, and Philadelphia receives Channing Frye and a 2018 first-round draft pick from the Cavs (24th overall) plus Vince Carter and Frank Mason III from the Kings.

Additionally, the Sixers will also get to swap their 2018 second-round selection (46th overall) with the Kings (31st overall).

The trade would give the Cavs some breathing room in the backcourt after underwhelming performances by newly-acquired stars Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas so far this season. Hill could provide a much-needed defensive intensity from any of the two guard positions and is expected to start alongside Thomas, replacing J.R. Smith. Luwawu-Cabarrot is also a strong defender and a young, athletic wing that could give the Cavs the spark they need off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Johnson and Shumpert would be reliable veterans that could help steady the Kings as they continue their rebuild. Both could also serve as future trade assets if the need arises.

Lastly, the Sixers’ also get some veteran help with Frye and Carter, as well as a young point guard who has a “surprising upside” in Mason, the blog said. The first-rounder and the second-round swap sweetens the deal even more for Philly even though they had to give up Luwawu-Cabarrot.