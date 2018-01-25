‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Thurs., Jan. 25: Eli Stunned, Abigail Confronts Gabi, Eric And Jennifer Fight

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday reveal that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is informed that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is pregnant. Meanwhile, Abigail (Marci Miller) questions Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) about Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Also, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) continues to keep his feelings a secret. However, it leads to him and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) getting into a huge fight.

Many people in Salem are finding out about Lani’s baby news. However, there is one person who remains in the dark. That individual is Eli Grant. After finding out that Eli and Lani slept together, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) tells her son about the pregnancy. He will be stunned, especially when he thinks about the timing. There is a possibility that Eli could be the father.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased another murder mystery. The victim is none other than Andre DiMera. Even though he had many enemies, there were a few Salemites who cared about him. One of those people is Abigail and she is devastated. On Thursday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Abby confronts Gabi. Recalling how angry Gabi was by Andre’s actions, she questions her friend. Abigail wants to know if the fashionista had anything to do with the murder.

Gabi Hernandez is not the only suspect, though. Many people will be examined under a microscope, She Knows reported. Andre was one of the most hated men in Salem. Nearly everyone had a motive, including Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Eric Brady continues to hide his feelings for Jennifer. Due to misinformation from Anna, Jennifer thinks that Eric is still hung up on Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). This caused her to accept a date with Dr. Shah (Andre Khabbazi).

When Eric and Jennifer talk on Thursday, his secret feelings will cause a big fight between the two characters. Some fans believe that during the argument, Eric might blurt out that he is in love with her. If this happens, Jennifer will be shocked, but it could lead the two to finally get together.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.