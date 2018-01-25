Woman Claims She Is A Time Traveler Hired By U.S. Government, Reveals Future President

A woman named Mona claims that she is a time traveler from the year 2100. Apex TV posted a video of a woman, her identity concealed, who claimed that she’s a time traveler from the future. The woman made some pretty shocking statements. She claimed that the United States government hired her to travel in time. Apparently, she was sent to the 1950 and 1980s, but she didn’t explain why. She noted that the details were boring.

According to Apex TV, the woman said that she was from the year 2100. She claimed that she was recruited to be a time traveler for the government. Even though she was a government employee, she didn’t receive a salary for her services. She believed in her work and never complained about not being paid.

Mona revealed that when she received a mission, they gave her a colored jacket. The color of the coat revealed how much “power the time traveler had.” She went on to say that most time travelers had very little power because they were workers for the government and “not real people.”

The unnamed woman said that the weirdest thing that happened to her was many of her friends took their own lives. Apparently, they couldn’t handle the stress involved in the job. Everytime it happened, the woman said she couldn’t stop crying.

This woman claims to be a time traveler from 2100 and she reveals a future president of the U.S. What do you guys think about her story? pic.twitter.com/l8qMj9QGj9 — ApexTV (@ApexTVStudios) January 21, 2018

Even though the woman didn’t receive a paycheck, she claimed that she had access to many “free things.” Since she was a time traveler, the woman was part of an underground society. In this community, everyone took care of each other and money was not needed.

Mona claims that flying cars are not something used in the future. She corrects herself, stating that in Europe they used flying vehicles, but in America, they used the same “on the ground type cars” that we use now.

In the year 2100, she claims the highways will have solar panels along the side of the road, which somehow recharge the electric cars while driving and reduces car crashes. She wasn’t clear on how that worked exactly.

As for the president in 2100, he is 65 years old and a very kind man. She noted that he wasn’t the best president, but he helped resolve a crisis in Asia and bring world peace.

Mona abruptly ended the video stating that she can’t say anything else or she could risk her own safety.