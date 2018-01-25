‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Evel Dick Reacts To Cast Leak, Posts Hilarious House Guest Confirmations Of His Own

Love him or hate him, one can’t deny former Big Brother houseguest and winner of BB8 speaks his mind openly and honestly and doesn’t hold back when it comes to his opinions. In reaction to a supposed Twitter leak of the “confirmed” Celebrity Big Brother cast members, Dick has come up with a bunch of his own casting “confirmations” that are sure to amuse – especially since some of the celebrities he’s named are dead.

Dick’s hilarious Twitter posts from @EvilDick are in response to user @JulieBBInsider posting the “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities that will be entering the CBB US house, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. According to the tweet, Tiffany Pollard, Johnny Bananas, Beth Chapman, Lance Bass, Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Brody Jenner, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, and Survivor alumnus Andrea Boehlke have all been cast on Celebrity Big Brother.

Following the announcement, Dick tweeted that he gave the supposed leak no credence and on Wednesday came up with a stellar list of stars. If his confirmations were real, the premiere season of Celebrity Big Brother U.S. would be nothing short of amazing. Alas, the list is only for fun, but we can dream along with Dick, can’t we?

The “confirmed” CBB US cast members according to Dick and his awesome sense of humor are as follows:

Darth Vader aka Anakin Skywalker, who is sure to intimidate the others

Elvis Presley in his later years

Farrah Fawcett

Tubs, but definitely not Crockett, of Miami Vice fame

Dyn-o-mite Jimmie Walker

Brady Bunch maid Alice

Alf, of course

First Lady Melania Trump, who may be up for a showmance, according to Dick

Mr. T (I pity the other house guests)

The Fonz, who’s guaranteed to jump the shark during every nomination

Robin Williams as Mork from Ork who could start an alliance with Alf

Don Adams from the classic sitcom Get Smart

Fantasy Island’s Herve Villechaize

David Faustino or Bud Bundy from Married with Children

Macaulay Culkin

Mugshot Nick Nolte

PBS painter Bob Ross

A very sad Michael Jordan

Don Knotts

Captain Stubing who helmed The Love Boat

Loni Anderson

Barbara Eden, who should stay under the radar by laying low in her genie bottle

Mimi from The Drew Carey Show

Adam West’s Batman

Urkel

Bruce Lee, a shoe-in to win every physical challenge

Pamela Anderson

Freddy Kruger, who I predict will take home the win

When Dick was finally done with his list he tweeted the following.

OK, I’m done… But some of my ‘confirmations’ (even the dead people) are more realistic than some of those lists floating around…”

But some of my "confirmations" (even the dead people) are more realistic than some of those lists floating around. Britney Spears, LMMFAO! — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 25, 2018

Obviously, Dick’s list was created in jest but makes an important point: until CBS makes an official announcement about the Celebrity Big Brother cast, which is expected to take place during the upcoming Grammy Awards, no “confirmations” can be given any weight.

Just two weeks until #BBCeleb premieres! Do you have a question that you're dying to ask @JulieChen? Tweet it, and she may answer it during Monday's Facebook Live! pic.twitter.com/n8wME9wZZj — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 24, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

