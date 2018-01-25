‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Two Clues Reveal Michael Muhney Could Return As Adam Newman

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Adam Newman’s character is likely to return in the next few weeks. There is a growing speculation that CBS does not plan on recasting the role, but decided to rehire Michael Muhney.

Let’s face it; if Muhney returns as Adam, the Young and the Restless ratings will go through the roof. The viewers have been waiting for Adam to return. Some of the Y&R fans have stopped watching until the show brings Adam’s character back.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, there are two clues that Michael Muhney is returning as Adam, and they believe the hints are linked. The first piece of evidence came out in November when Victor (Eric Braeden) threatened to reveal Christian’s real paternity to his son, Nick (Joshua Morrow). Of course, Victor didn’t say anything, but it got the fans wondering whether Adam would return soon.

It makes no sense for Victor to say that Christan and Connor are brothers until the Young and the Restless writers plan to bring Adam back on the scene. Then, there was Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) chat about Adam, comparing the Newman brothers’ similarities and differences. Sharon and Chelsea have loved both Nick and Adam. While they have not been each other’s biggest cheerleaders, no one can understand how Chelsea feels better than Sharon.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Michael Muhney is social media savvy. He often posts updates and interacts with his followers. Well, that was until the end of November. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that his social media silence is a clue that he inked a deal with CBS. He has used social media to take responsibility for his behavior on the CBS set, revealing that he has grown up since his 2013 exit.

It is possible that Muhney’s silence could be related to a family crisis or he’s working on another project. However, if it were an acting gig, he would have told his followers, unless he was ordered to stay quiet. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the fans miss Adam’s presence on the show. At some point, head-writer Mal Young will have to address the angry fans who want Adam to return.

If you’re looking for something to do tonight as you lie on the couch with a mega-full belly, tune in to @GoodDoctorABC at 10pm! They are airing my recent episode again for a turkey day celebration! — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) November 23, 2017

Is it possible that CBS decided to rehire Michael Muhney to return as Adam Newman?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.